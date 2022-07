Mariners infielder Ty France has been added to the American League All-Star roster to replace Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

France has a slash line of .306/.376/.461 coming into Sunday’s game at Texas. He joins Julio Rodriguez as the second Mariner in Tuesday’s All-Star game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Vive ⭐️ LA ⭐️ France



Ty France has been added to the American League All-Star roster! pic.twitter.com/bJjp0q1y51 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 17, 2022

