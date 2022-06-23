OAKLAND, Calif. — In a play that didn’t need to happen, Ty France, the Mariners’ best hitter, injured his left arm in a collision while playing first base and was forced to leave the game in the fifth inning.

With two outs, Oakland’s Sheldon Neuse hit a soft ground ball to third base. Abraham Toro fielded the ball with his bare hand, firing to first base on the run. The throw leaked toward the home plate side of the base. As France stretched to grab the ball, his glove collided with Neuse. His arm was pulled back awkwardly and he crumpled to the dirt in pain.

SEA 1B Ty France had to exit today’s game in Oakland after attempting to make an incredible play at first base. Really hope that this isn’t serious. He’s one of my favorite players to watch in all of baseball. #SeaUsRise #DrumTogether #Mariners #Athletics #MLB pic.twitter.com/yzQYDYkQlU — Baseball Today (@dailymlbtweets) June 23, 2022

Manager Scott Servais and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson were quickly on the field to check on France, who was eventually was helped to his feet and left the field cradling his arm.

Why did the play not need to happen?

Well, on the previous pitch to Neuse, Mariners starter Robbie Ray threw a 95-mph fastball down the middle that home plate umpire Nic Lentz called a ball. It would’ve been strike three that ended the inning.

That play could've been avoided if home plate ump Nic Lentz does his job. pic.twitter.com/ef0Cd2Hzvs — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 23, 2022

