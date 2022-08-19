ANAHEIM, Calif. — With Thursday off, the Mariners could only watch to see if their 1.5-game lead as the first American League wild card could improve or be trimmed with the Rays and Blue Jays playing.

Both teams won, dropping the Mariners’ lead to one game.

Following their 11-7 win over the Angels on Wednesday, the Mariners improved 65-54. The 11 games over .500 is their high-water mark of the season, and it could grow over the weekend with a series vs. the Oakland A’s (44-75), who have lost eight of their last 10 games and have the worst record in the AL. Oakland recently released shortstop Elvis Andrus and shut down All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn for the season.

It’s been mentioned often, but the Mariners were 10 games under .500 on June 19 after being shutout 4-0 at T-Mobile Park by the Angels. From April 26 to that day, they had an 18-33 record.

To go from 10 games under .500 to 10 games over .500 in the span of 51 games — posting 36-15 record — isn’t typical in Major League Baseball. There are plenty of teams that play .700 baseball for extended periods, but they usually aren’t close to that many games below .500.

With the help of Alex Mayer of the Mariners’ baseball information staff, who is dogged in research, there are few examples of such significant turnarounds in recent MLB history.

The 2005 Houston Astros had already hit their low point of the season on June 1 when they fell to 18-32 and were in last place in the six-team National League Central. The Houston Chronicle ran a centerpiece illustration of a gravestone that said, “RIP Astros season, April 1, 2005-June 1, 2005.”

By June 19 of that season, Houston had “improved” to 28-39 with a 10-7 stretch. And that team that featured a young Lance Berkman, an aging but productive Craig Biggio and a pitching staff with Roy Oswalt, Andy Pettitte and Roger Clemens ripped off a 35-13 stretch to get to 11 games over .500 on Aug. 12.

Houston finished with an 89-73 record, second in the NL Central behind the Cardinals. The Astros stunned the Braves in the NLDS, beat the Cardinals in NLCS and lost to the White Sox in the World Series.

The 2009 Colorado Rockies started the season 18-28 leading to the firing of longtime manager Clint Hurdle on May 29. He was replaced by interim manager Jim Tracy, who had managed the Pirates and Dodgers. The team started 2-4 under Tracy and was 20-32 on June 3. They ripped off an 11-game winning streak as part of a 20-3 stretch. On Aug. 4, they defeated the Phillies 8-3 to improve to 59-47. They went from 12 games under .500 to 12 games over .500 in span of 54 games, going 39-15.

The Rockies finished with a 92-70 record — second in the NL West behind the Dodgers. They lost in the NL Division series to the Phillies, who would go on to lose to the Yankees in the World Series.

Most recently, the 2019 Washington Nationals got off to a miserable start and were 11 games under .500 at 19-30 on May 22 and fourth place in the NL East. That team, which had Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg in the rotation, and Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner and a young outfielder named Juan Soto in the lineup rallied over time. It wasn’t as fast as the aforementioned teams. The Nats finally got to 11 games over .500 on Aug. 15 at 66-55 — a span of 72 games.

The Mariners still have the easiest remaining schedule in all of baseball. Of their 43 remaining games, they have 15 against teams with records above .500 — three vs. the Braves, two vs. the Padres, seven vs. the Guardians and three vs. the White Sox.

Of those 15 games, 12 will be at T-Mobile Park with three road games in Cleveland. Of the 28 games against teams with losing records, nine are vs. the A’s and the Tigers, who are battling it out for worst record in the AL. The Mariners finish the season with 20 games vs. teams with losing records.