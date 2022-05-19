BOSTON — Of course, the breakout game for Trevor Story would come against the Mariners, who spent a good portion of time before and after the offseason lockout, desperately courting the hard-hitting infielder to join the organization.

In need of an impact hitter and supposedly with fair amount of money to spend in free agency, the Mariners wanted Story to join an infield of J.P. Crawford, Adam Frazier and Ty France as either a second or third baseman.

Story signed a 7-year, $140 million contract with Boston on March 20, spurning a similar contract offer from the Mariners and leaving fans to only lament about what might have been.

They got a firsthand example of it Thursday as Story smashed three homers in a four-hit night, driving in seven runs and leading the Red Sox to a 12-6 pasting of the Mariners.

Up until Thursday, Story had been a major disappointment, posting a .205/.293/.320 slash line with eight doubles, two homers, 16 RBI, four walks and 14 strikeouts in 32 games. His lack of production had reached a tipping point with Red Sox fans, leading to chorus of boos at Fenway Park in recent games.

While not necessarily forgiving, Red Sox Nation is quick to forget, at least momentarily, and the 29,783 in attendance cheered Story loudly as he erased the Mariners’ 4-0 lead over the second and third innings.

After Alex Verdugo led off the second inning with a single off Kirby and Story followed with a missile over the wall to dead center on a 1-0 fastball that wasn’t high enough or in enough to induce weak contact. It was the start of a laborious frame for Kirby that featured five more hitters coming to the plate with 21 pitches thrown but no runs scored.

With two outs in the third inning and J.D. Martinez on first base, Story came to the plate. Kirby fell behind 2-0 and fired a changeup in the fastball count. But Story turned on the pitch, sending a ball over the Green Monster in left field.

In the eighth inning, Story turned a rout into career night, smoking a three-run homer off lefty Danny Young.

The best part of the Mariners’ evening came in the top of the second.

With a right-handed heavy hitting lineup, the Mariners gave themselves a solid chance at victory by scoring four runs in the top of the second off Red Sox starter Rich Hill.

Dylan Moore, who got the start at shortstop with J.P. Crawford getting a night off, made the most of his playing time, crushing a three-run homer to left-center. With two outs, France made it 4-0 with a double into the right field corner that scored Frazier from first base.

Hill was removed from the game and reliever Tanner Houck tossed four scoreless innings to allow Story to rally the Red Sox.

The Mariners’ night got even worse when a miscommunication led to George Kirby being lifted from the game before the start of the sixth inning, but being forced to come back in and pitch to one batter.

With the score tied 4-4, Kirby allowed a double to Alex Verdugo. He was removed for Sergio Romo, who had to wait in the dugout after jogging in earlier.

Story hit a soft single to center and Verdugo scored on Julio Rodriguez’s throwing error.

It only got worse as Wyatt Mills couldn’t throw strikes, forcing in runs with a bases-loaded walk and hit batter. Young also walked in a run in the seventh.