As Edgar Martinez continues his quest for 75 percent and election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, keep coming back here for updates as he makes his biggest strides yet.

Hall of Fame credentials .312/.418/.515, 309 HR, 514 2B, 1,1261 RBI Seven-time all-star Five-time DH of the year WAR: 68.3 (t-77 all-time) JAWS: 56.0 (HOF standard: 54.6)

Year-by-year vote percentage 2017: 58.6% 2016: 43.4% 2015: 27% 2014: 25.2% 2013: 35.9% 2012: 36.5% 2011: 32.9% 2010: 36.2%

With two years left on the ballot, Martinez will need to gain another 17 percentage points to put him over the hump. He fell short last year, receiving 58.6 percent of the vote. That, however, marked a jump of more than 15 percentage points and his biggest since being on the ballot. There were 442 ballots filed last year. Assuming the same or similar number, Martinez would effectively need to gain another 73 votes on top of those he already made.

Do temper any expectations from numbers shown here, as vote totals tend to drop from non-public ballots. In 2017, Martinez appeared on 164 of 250 ballots made public (65.6 percent) but ultimately finished with 58.6 percent. In 2016, Martinez appeared on 47.1 percent of public ballots but received nearly 4 percent fewer actual votes.

Total votes: 7

Total ballots: 10

Percentage: 70.0%

vs. 2016: +3 votes

Darker shade=vote gained or lost

Special thanks to Hall of Fame ballot aficionado Ryan Thibodaux for compiling ballots. Follow him on Twitter @NotMrTibbs and view his comprehensive spreadsheet with full ballots for each writer here.

“The more you delve into Martinez’s statistics, the more impressive they become, across the board. He has virtually the same career WAR (68.3) as Tony Gwynn, who no one would ever argue is not a Hall of Famer. Another gem from [Ryan] Spaeder: Martinez would have to return to the majors as a DH and go 0 for 660 and never draw a walk or get hit by a pitch to have a worse career on-base percentage than Gwynn.”