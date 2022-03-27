MESA, Ariz. — The Mariners got a look at their future — and perhaps their present — on Sunday afternoon when touted right-handed pitching prospects Matt Brash and George Kirby pitched for the second time this spring, against the Oakland Athletics.

It’s easy to envision future Mariner starting rotations having Brash and Kirby in them, and Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday that, “I think both have a chance to be high-end starters.”

But for now, the two are among the top contenders for one spot, the No. 5 position in this season’s rotation.

This time, Brash started the game instead of Kirby, and Brash left quite an act to follow, striking out six in three hitless innings. The only base runner he allowed came on an error.

Kirby, however, was up to the challenge. He rebounded from a tough first outing with three scoreless innings and he also struck out six.

“It was fun to watch,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of the pitching performances. “I thought Brash was outstanding, life on his stuff, and I thought George (too) once he settled in. You look up and they both struck out six guys. A really good outing by both of them, which is great to see. We’re going to start extending them out a little farther.”

Advertising

Brash, 23, looked like a pitcher who is ready to make the step from Class AA to the big leagues, throwing three dominant innings. He dominated A’s hitters with a fastball that reached 99 mph and mixed in with his excellent slider, curveball and changeup.

“I had good stuff today and it was a lot of fun out there,” said Brash, whose family came from Kingston, Ontario, to see him pitch. “All my stuff was working. I am always confident up on the mound, I trust in my stuff and I’m just happy to show that I can compete at this level.”

Brash, ranked as the Mariners’ No. 6 prospect and No. 98 in baseball by MLB Pipeline, was called up by Seattle for the final week of last season but did not get into a game.

The Mariners acquired Brash in 2020 as the player to be named in a trade with San Diego that sent reliever Taylor Williams to the Padres.

Brash, drafted by San Diego in the fourth round out of Niagara University, climbed in the Mariners prospect rankings with his performance last year at high Class A Everett and Class AA Arkansas.

He was a combined 6-4 with a 2.31 earned-run average and was named Mariners minor-league pitcher of the year. He struck out 142 (and walked 48) in 97 1/3 innings.

Advertising

Brash is working on developing a changeup and said he threw four or five after throwing just one in his first appearance — two scoreless innings against Cleveland.

“That pitch is very important for me and I am going to continue to throw it going forward,” he said.

Brash said he got most of his strikeouts Sunday on his curveball, another secondary pitch for him.

Kirby, the Mariners’ No. 3 prospect and No. 32 according to MLB Pipeline, rebounded in a big way from his first performance, when he allowed six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.

It was an outing that included a balk with the bases loaded when Kirby dropped the ball, a pair of home runs allowed and a couple of questionable calls by the umpire on balls and strikes that left Kirby visibly angered.

But Kirby showed great poise in escaping a base-loaded jam in his first inning Sunday. He dominated after that, just like Brash had, allowing three hits and a walk overall.

Advertising

“I was a little nervous again going into a big-league game, but once I got my feel for my pitches, I knew my heater was working up in the zone,” said Kirby, whose fastball topped at 98 mph. “I just had to trust the guys in the field behind me to do their job.”

Kirby, 24, was drafted in the first round (No. 20 overall) by the Mariners in 2020 out of Elon University. He also pitched for Everett and Arkansas last season and was a combined 5-3 with a 2.53 ERA.

Kirby said he was a bit antsy waiting for his turn to pitch — having not pitched relief since 2018 — but was ready when called upon.

“It’s awesome to see that my fastball plays well in the zone,” he said. “As long as I am getting ahead (in the count), I can use my off-speed pitches off the fastball. It feels good to get some swings and misses.”

So the battle for the fifth spot in the rotations continues, but Brash and Kirby seemed to cement their status as top contenders.

Brash said he was aware of press coverage entering this start because of what is on the line, “but I just tried to have fun.”

Sponsored

“I don’t get these opportunities very much — this is my first training start,” he said. “I was going to treat it like any other game … and just enjoy my first spring-training start.”

Kirby said he was happy for Brash, and said he didn’t feel any added pressure because of his teammate’s performance.

“I just tried to attack the game like I do and I treated it no differently,” he said.

It was win-win for the Mariners.

“Both those guys have a lot of upside and it’s going to really fun to watch them develop over the course of the year,” Servais said.