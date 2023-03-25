Giants 7, Mariners 4 at Scottsdale Stadium

Notable

The Mariners split squad that traveled to Scottsdale produced slightly more offense than their counterparts. But it was not enough for a win.

Top pitching prospect Bryce Miller made his second start and sixth appearance of the spring, facing the Giants, who rolled out several of their expected everyday players.

Miller struggled in the outing, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts. After getting two outs in the second inning, Miller allowed three straight singles and then a double to Lamont Wade Jr. for a three-run inning. The Giants loaded the bases on Miller in the fourth inning with no outs, getting some help on a fielding error by Eugenio Suarez. The Mariners lifted Miller. His replacement, Peyton Alford, tossed a pair of wild pitches that allowed runners to score — both charged to Miller.

With the Mariners trailing 7-1 in the ninth inning, outfielder Albert Rodriguez smashed a three-run homer to make the score more respectable. It was Rodriguez’s second homer of the season.

Player of the game

Mike Ford, who recently reassigned to minor league camp, had three of the Mariners’ 11 hits, including a sixth-inning RBI single for the first run of the game.

On tap

The Mariners will be on the road at Peoria Stadium as they face their Peoria Sports Complex neighbor San Diego Padres, who will be the home team. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make his final start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-hander Matt Brash, Andres Munoz, Penn Murfee and Justin Topa. The Padres will start right-hander Michael Wacha. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB.TV with the Padres telecast. There will be a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com

