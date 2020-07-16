Whether it’s in the field, at the plate or on the bases, in games or practice, Julio Rodriguez knows one way to play baseball — always with maximum effort. The combination of that relentless attitude, tireless work ethic and a bundle of raw talent, strength and athleticism has made him into one of the top prospects in the Mariners’ organization and all of baseball.

Unfortunately, he will be sidelined indefinitely for that philosophy and playing style.

Mariners manager Scott Servais announced Thursday that Rodriguez had suffered a hairline fracture in his left wrist while playing right field in a drill after Wednesday’s intrasquad three-inning game at T-Mobile Park.

“That was certainly the lowlight of the day, no question,” Servais said in a video call. “We were doing a base running drill, just reading balls off the bat and we put a defense out there for it. It’s a drill we’ve done many, many times, and with a shorter game, I thought it’d be good to incorporate that. A soft liner was hit into right field, Julio came in and instead of just pulling up and playing it on a hop, decided to dive for the ball and jammed his wrist into the ground.”

Following the awkward dive, Rodriguez got up in obvious pain and later exited the field with a trainer. He underwent x-rays later than evening, which confirmed the small fracture.

He will undergo more tests over the next few days, but Servais told reporters on a Zoom call that the 19-year-old is out indefinitely.

This story will be updated.