The Tacoma Rainiers got a gem from Tommy Milone to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-0 at Cheney Stadium on Sunday.

Milone gave up three singles over 72/3 scoreless innings. He struck out 10 and walked one. It helped the Rainiers to their third shutout in the last week.

Ian Miller was 2 for 4 with a solo homer as the Rainiers pounded out 13 hits. Mallex Smith was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles.

The Rainiers wrap up the series Monday.