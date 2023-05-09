The smile on Tom Murphy’s face as he was handed the Mariners’ home-run trident was one of pure delight. He’d been patiently waiting his turn to hold and hoist the weapon turned celebratory prop.

All he needed to do was put a ball over the fence.

That moment came in the seventh inning against a pitcher he’d homered off a few times in his career.

Murphy’s towering two-run blast off Texas starter Andrew Heaney provided some much-needed cushion for the Mariners’ bullpen to protect the gem thrown by their starter, George Kirby, in what would eventually be a 5-0 win for Seattle on Tuesday.

“Oh, he’s wanted to hold that trident so much,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Murph would go to bed with that trident if we let him.”

Besides his homer, Murphy was a part of two other Mariners runs. He led off the third inning with a double to left and later scored along with Sam Haggerty on Ty France’s two-run single.

But considering the Mariners’ struggles to score runs this season, turning a two-run lead into a four-run lead was critical.

And the trident, well, that was just fun.

“I wanted it as badly as I wanted to hit a home run,” Murphy said.

Well, it’s all fun and games until someone is bleeding.

“Murphy could hurt somebody with that thing,” Servais said. “The other guys? Not so much. But Murph, you never know, especially after he hits a homer, he gets pretty excited.”

In the dugout, he let out a primal scream, eyes wide and menacing, pointing the trident toward the camera well as his teammates laughed in delight or terror.

“He’s scary with that thing,” Kirby said.

Realistically, there is no player on the Mariners’ roster who would be more equipped to use the weapon of the sea for its true intended purposes than Murphy.

“That thing is a vicious little tool,” he said with a smile.

Salmon, anyone?

It was the Mariners’ third shutout of the season and the third time the Rangers have been held scoreless.

The Mariners, and really no team in baseball, have a celebration for a starting pitcher after delivering a quality outing beyond handshakes and bro hugs. Considering how strong Seattle’s starting pitching has been this season and in seasons past, perhaps the team should look into finding one because Kirby’s performance was certainly worthy of something more than the norm.

He pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits with no walks (of course) and nine strikeouts. Using both fastballs and his three off-speed pitches, he kept hitters off balance while working at a pace fast enough that the pitch clock could’ve been set at eight seconds.

“He’s on the attack and he’s smothering them, I guess is the way I like to term it,” Servais said. “He’s just right on top of them all the time. He does not back off the gas, and it’s just fun to watch.”

Facing one of the most productive offenses in baseball, Kirby attacked hitters without fear of repercussion, overwhelming the strike zone. He had just one count in which he threw three balls.

“We just kept them off balance and got some weak contact,” he said.

Control the zone? Kirby’s plan is to own the zone with the hitters paying rent to be in it.

“He’s really the epitome of what we talk about,” Servais said. “It’s a big right-hander with a good arm that’s not afraid to go after people. Every time he takes the mound, he’s some kind of competitive and he doesn’t back off. It doesn’t matter who’s in the batter’s box.”

Texas’ one threat to score came in the third inning. With two outs and Marcus Semien on first, Ezequiel Duran hit a sharp line drive to left that Jarred Kelenic tried to catch on a diving attempt. It was ruled an out on the field. Replay quickly overruled the call, showing Kelenic trapped the ball. It put runners on the corners.

But Kirby coolly got Nathaniel Lowe to ground out to end the inning.

From there, he allowed just two more base runners, including the leadoff hitter in the seventh inning. With his pitch count climbing and intent on finishing the inning, Kirby came back to strike out Leody Taveras, got Brad Miller to fly out to center and struck out Josh Smith looking.

So about that celebration for a starting pitcher?

“I just don’t think pitchers are that unique and forward-thinking, if I had to guess,” Murphy said, poking at fun at the guys he puts ahead of his own personal success. “They just don’t have it in them. We’ll keep that stuff among the position players.”

But Kirby’s intense competitiveness when he is on the mound and his ruthless desire to carve up hitters aren’t lost on Murphy.

“If you were to have a conversation with him off the field, I don’t think you’d anticipate who he is out there,” Murphy said. “But he totally flips the switch and is one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever caught. To me, that’s the No. 1 thing I want out of my pitcher is a guy that just absolutely competes every time he’s out there. George is the epitome of that.”

The Mariners added another run in the eighth on a sac fly and got scoreless relief work from right-handers Justin Topa and Juan Then to close out the shutout.

