Bunt.

Never bunt.

Sometimes bunt.

Always bunt.

Maybe bunt?

Will they ever bunt?

As baseball has progressed over the past three decades with increased information and advanced analysis and that has led to different philosophies, the use of the bunt as a viable strategy for run production steadily became more polarizing over that time.

Traditionalists believe that the value of sacrificing an out to move a runner 90 feet should still be used often, particularly late in close games. A new generation of fans buoyed by advanced analytics and recent studies, believe outs are vastly more valuable than advancing a runner a base and shouldn’t be wasted. Both sides remain rigid to their thinking, refusing to bend to different thinking.

The debate becomes even more heated during the postseason with so many close games being played.

For the Mariners and manager Scott Servais, playing close games is a near everyday occurrence. And in these final weeks of the season, as they fight for a return to the postseason, their games have taken a playoff feel.

And in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Dodgers in 11 innings, the “always bunt” mafia was furious that Servais didn’t have one of his players, specifically J.P. Crawford, drop down a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning of a 0-0 game with runners on first and second with no outs.

For the record, the Mariners have executed four sacrifice bunts this season, which is tied with the Blue Jays for the second fewest in MLB. The Braves have two sac bunts on the season while the Dodgers and Rays have five. Conversely, the Diamondbacks lead MLB with 34 sac bunts with the A’s second at 27.

So, it wasn’t necessarily surprising when the Mariners didn’t try a bunt in the eighth inning. But to appease the “bunt believers,” he was asked about it before Sunday’s game.

As the second-longest tenured manager in team history, Servais, now in his eighth season, understands that information matters more coming from him instead of the media covering the team. Though there was some level of exasperation.

“So, our first two guys in the eighth inning got hits — our eight and nine hitters — which was awesome,” Servais said.

Indeed, Josh Rojas dumped a leadoff single to right off lefty Alex Vesia and Sam Haggerty followed with a single up the middle much to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

“I thought Josh Rojas had an outstanding at-bat against a tough left-handed pitcher and Haggerty got down in the count and he got a knock,” Servais said. “So now, it’s first and second and J.P. is walking to the plate.”

The thought to have Crawford bunt wasn’t really considered for multiple reasons even though he’s probably the player most capable of executing a bunt. Crawford usually puts together their most competitive at-bats. He is willing to see pitches, take a walk and difficult to strike out. But the decision wasn’t just about Crawford.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, Crawford took a first-pitch ball and swung and missed at the next three pitches in an ugly at-bat.

“If J.P. walks to the plate and he does get the bunt down, which is not a given that he gets it down because it’s a left-handed pitcher out there throwing 96-97 mph and the success rate to get a bunt down (in MLB) is 30%, then what do they do with Julio Rodriguez?” Servais said.

He then offered a facetious answer to his own question.

“I know,” he said. “They probably throw a fastball right down the middle, so he could knock the runs in.”

Logically, manager Dave Roberts would’ve intentionally walked Rodriguez with first base open. The Angels intentionally walked Rodriguez with a runner on first base in the previous series. Roberts could’ve let veteran reliever Ryan Brasier, who they brought in to face Rodriguez, try and see if the young slugger would get himself out early in the count with pitches out of the zone and then give him an intentional pass if he didn’t chase.

But the Dodgers weren’t going to let Rodriguez beat them in that situation.

A sac bunt and then an intentional walk would’ve meant that Crawford and Rodriguez — two of Seattle’s best hitters — would’ve had their at-bats taken away from them with the go-ahead run already in scoring position at the cost of one their final six outs in the game.

And it would’ve also set up Los Angeles for an inning-ending double play with Teoscar Hernandez coming to the plate.

Rodriguez struck out swinging, losing a nine-pitch battle to Brasier and Hernandez also struck out to end the inning.

“There’s so many things that go on in the course of game like that,” Servais said. “I don’t expect everybody to understand it, or ever agree with it. But there’s a method to our madness. I think the majority of teams in the league think through the game in a similar fashion. That’s why we have an idea what they’re going to do and they kind of know what we’re going to do.”

And what are they going to do if it happens again?

“With where we were at in the lineup at the time, if we had to go back and do it all over again,” Servais said, “I would do the exact same thing.”