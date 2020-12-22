The Mariners lost a pair of experienced MLB players to waiver claims Tuesday after designating them for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster for two players acquired via free agency.

But given the structure of the roster and the players returning or expected to play significantly in 2021, it’s unlikely that outfielder Phillip Ervin or utility player Tim Lopes would’ve played major roles or seen significant playing time.

Lopes, 26, was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers after being designated Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen, who signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract as a free agent.

Used in a variety of roles and often when the opposing team started a left-handed pitcher, Lopes played in 46 games at a variety of positions, posting a .238/.278/.364 slash line (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) with 12 doubles, two homers, 15, RBI and five stolen bases.

Seattle originally selected Lopes in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif. He played for five seasons in the Mariners farm system, then was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the 2016 season.

After spending two years in the Blue Jays organization, he re-signed with the Mariners as a minor league free agent before the 2019 season. He made his MLB debut later that year and found a role as a utility player while showing he could hit big-league pitching, posting a .270/.359/.360 slash line with seven doubles, a homer, 12 RBI and six stolen bases in 41 games.

Ervin, 28, was claimed by the Cubs after being designated on Dec. 16 to make room on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton, who signed a 1-year, $800,000 contract as a free agent.

The Mariners claimed Ervin off waivers from the Reds on Sept. 3 after he was designated for assignment. Ervin, first-round pick from the 2013 draft out of Samford University, played in 18 games for Seattle, posting a .205/.340/.282 slash line with three doubles and four RBI in 18 games.