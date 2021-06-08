The Detroit Tigers have now won 25 games this season, which surprisingly isn’t even among the lowest in baseball or in the American League Central.

And a quick glance at their results reveals the team they’ve beaten more than any other this season is Seattle Mariners, which is impressive since the two teams have played a total of four games – all Detroit wins.

BOX SCORE

Detroit got a solid start from former Eastside Catholic standout Matthew Boyd and the Mariners late-inning effort to rally fell short in a 5-3 loss Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Seattle got an abbreviated and atypical outing from starter Marco Gonzales, who was making his second start after a monthlong stint on the injured list with a forearm strain.

After pitching four surprisingly crisp innings a week ago in his first start back despite not making any rehab starts, Gonzales looked like this was his first outing back. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. He threw 71 pitches with 43 strikes.

His command was off, missing locations on critical pitches, with many thrown in the middle of the plate and staying up in the strike zone.

Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning, including a two-run homer to Eric Haase on a misplaced fastball.