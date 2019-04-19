ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three Isotopes pitchers combined to throw a seven-hit shutout at the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night with a 6-0 Pacific Coast League victory.

Albuquerque starter Ryan Castellani (2-0) went six innings, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out eight.

Reliever Sam Howard pitched two innings, giving up three hits. Jesus Tinoco pitched a hitless ninth inning.

Designated hitter Eric Young Jr. was the only Rainier with multiple hits. He singled twice in five at-bats.

Rainiers starter Christian Bergman (0-1) allowed eight hits and five runs — only two earned — in 22/3 innings.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run homer off Bergman and Sam Hilliard had a solo shot for the Isotopes (9-7).

The Rainiers (6-10) have lost three of four.

Game 2 of the four-game series is Saturday night at 5:35.