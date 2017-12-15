The Stripers, a new baseball team in Georgia, ought to appeal to the fishing crowd.

So what’s next — hiring Kevin Bass as manager?

The Class AAA Gwinnett, Ga., Braves have changed their nickname to Stripers in honor of the renowned bass-fishing at nearby Lake Lanier.

Stripers pitchers, we hear, are already working on their hooks and sinkers.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “NFL clears Carson Wentz to play under league’s knee-injury protocol.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Winter meetings mostly just people shouting ‘Not fair!’ at Yankees.”

Paging the French judge

The Houston Texans made gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles an honorary cheerleader for last Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

This week she’s going to help Texans QB Tom Savage try to stick the landing.

You make the call

The morning-line favorite for 2018 MLB Executive of the Year is:

a) Billy Eppler, Angels

b) Derek Jeter, Marlins

c) Derek Jeter, Yankees

2-for-1 special

Daniel Faalele, an Australian line prospect who committed to the Minnesota Gophers, stands 6 feet 8 and weight 395 pounds.

If he’s looking for a nickname, how about The One-Man Double-Team?

Bad-money player

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini is facing a felony forgery charge over allegations he passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a pet store last summer.

Investigators’ first clue: Herschel Walker’s face on the bogus currency.

Crystal Ball Dept.

One guess on what LeBron James whispered to Lonzo Ball after their first NBA meeting: “Why’d they take their talents to Lithuania?”

You make the call

The Cleveland Browns just threw in the towel on the 2017 season.

To no one’s surprise, it was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Numb and number

And from the All-or-Nothing File comes word that Sports Betting Dime has set the over-under for combined home runs in 2018 by Yankee sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at 89.5 — and their combined strikeouts at 364.5.

Their combined numbers this year: 111 and 371.

Stat of the Week

From ESPN.com: Of the 75 players taken before Giancarlo Stanton in the 2007 MLB draft, 21 have played fewer than 100 games in the majors and 27 never made it there.

Talking the talk

• Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, in a tweet to new manager Aaron Boone, after the team landed home-run champ Giancarlo Stanton: “Hey, Skip, am I still batting 4th?”

• Marc Sheffler, on Facebook, on living in New York City in the 1970s: “I used to jog 5 miles a day — 2 for my health, 3 for my life.”

And some china for mom

Ex-UCLA shoplifter LiAngelo Ball signed to play professional basketball in Lithuania.

But forget Disneyland — he’s going to buy some sunglasses!

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Reports: All college coaches happy with their current jobs now.”

• At TheOnion.com: “New NFL safety rule requires players to be careful.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Marlins trade Ozuna for partial season-ticket plan.”

Quote marks

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after NBC Sports California dumped Jose Canseco from A’s broadcasts for saying “These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men”: “Guess that home-run ball off his head hit him harder than we thought.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after the Astros’ Gene Dias won MLB’s Fishel Award for public relations: “He will really be put to the test with his next assignment: trying to fix Jose Canseco.”

• John Logue of the Atlanta Journal, in 1966, after Florida’s QB cemented the Heisman Trophy with a 40-yard field goal to beat Auburn: “Blindfolded, with his back to the wall, with his hands tied behind him, Steve Spurrier would still be a two-point favorite at his own execution.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on Warriors star Steph Curry teaching an online basketball class: “This is a little like walking into driver’s ed and learning the instructor is Dale Earnhart Jr.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on the new movie “I, Tonya”: “Some critics say it is biased for Tonya Harding — like the scene where Nancy Kerrigan releases her flying monkeys.”

• Kick-return champ Devin Hester, announcing his NFL retirement: “Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30. Bad news: Y’all will have to find a new favorite returner.”

The write stuff

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield’s mea culpas this year for bad language, planting the OU flag on Ohio State’s 50-yard line and grabbing his crotch: “He’s just an apology for sexual misconduct away from earning his degree in government.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s brusque news conferences: “What’s is the guy’s motto, anyway — surly to bed, surly to rise?”

• Agent Scott Boras, to reporters at the MLB winter meetings, on the salary-dumping Marlins: “We’ve seen one of our major-league jewelry stores become a pawn shop.’’

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, on the absurdity of Major League Baseball: “They open spring training in the winter, and the championship of the Boys of Summer is in the fall.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk-Virginian-Pilot, after Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban got enough write-in votes last week to finish third in Alabama’s U.S. Senate election: “Is there something in Saban’s contract that provides a bonus for that?”

• Brad Rock in Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on proponents of poker, pole dancing and foosball pushing them as possible Olympic sports: “In other words, at some point synchronized swimming is going to look totally normal.”