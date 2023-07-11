If the 1979 All-Star Game at the Kingdome is remembered for Dave Parker’s incredible throws, and the 2001 game at Safeco Field is stamped by Cal Ripken Jr.’s farewell home run, then the legacy of the 2023 game at T-Mobile Park will be … what?

Or, more to the point, it will be what could have been.

Oh, Colorado catcher Elias Diaz, one of the most obscure players on either roster, provided the undeniable signature moment with a winning, two-run home run in the eighth inning to lead the National League to a 3-2 victory. That stunning blow, and the game’s Most Valuable Player honor, will be Diaz’s memory to carry the rest of his life.

But, my oh my, was this one set up for not just an all-time Mariners moment (exhibition-game edition), but an all-time All-Star moment.

Two outs, bottom of the ninth, American League trailing by a run, and none other than Julio Rodriguez strolling to the plate. Dreams, memories and legends are borne from moments like this.

“I was just thinking, ‘Hey, man, he would bring the house down and the whole baseball world and the town down,’’’ AL manager Dusty Baker said. “This was a moment that very rarely is going to happen in your life. I always wanted to play in an All-Star Game in my hometown, and it never happened. It was all set up.”

With the crowd chanting Julio’s name, as it had a night earlier during his 41-homer eruption in the Home Run Derby, Rodriguez worked the count full. Each pitch bore the possibility that it would be the walk-off blast the crowd was yearning, willing to happen. But Rodriguez drew an anti-climactic walk off veteran closer Craig Kimbrel.

That brought up Jose Ramirez, the dangerous Guardians third baseman, with the next chance at heroics.

“I just knew it was going to happen,’’ Baker said.

But it didn’t. Ramirez showed even less reverence for a good storyline by striking out.

Thus ended a nine-game National League losing streak in the All-Star Game. Thus ended a memorable five-day stint in the baseball spotlight for Seattle and the host Mariners that came off without a hitch.

And thus ended a golden opportunity for Rodriguez to surpass last year’s All-Star breakout, and Monday’s Derby spectacle, with a swing for the ages.

“Definitely, I was trying to win it, honestly,’’ Rodriguez said. “But it was given the situation that I had to pass the baton. My thought was just get a good pitch to drive and just let’s try to win this game. But I had to pass the baton.”

For the home American League squad, the obvious crowd favorite (except when any Astros player, manager, coach or mascot was introduced), the game had a definite 2023 Mariners frustrating feel to it, right down to the one-run loss when a late rally was squandered.

When it comes to lasting memories, certainly, the sellout crowd of 47,159 robustly chanting “Come to Seattle” when Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the first inning will reverberate long beyond this gorgeous Tuesday night.

Ohtani had an uncharacteristically quiet night — no pitching, no tape-measure home runs — no contact at all, in fact; just a strikeout and a walk. But these days, Ohtani’s mere presence is an event, and the stadium crackled with anticipation — and some early free-agent recruiting — during his plate appearances.

“I did talk to him a little bit but nothing specific about him coming to Seattle,’’ Rodriguez said. “I just asked him a couple questions. But that was cool. That was a pretty interesting thing to see how the whole city came (to chant). Whenever they combine themselves, they can do something pretty amazing. I thought it was pretty cool that what they did whenever they came together.”

So what did you ask Shohei, Julio?

“Secrets (laughing). You can’t know everything in life.”

Offense was scant — the Diaz homer and one by the AL’s Yandy Diaz being the biggest blows — but don’t blame the marine layer. Rather, put the onus on a succession of flame-throwing, spin-riddled pitchers.

There were lots of small grace notes (and comic relief) throughout the day and into the night that will be fondly recalled:

Back-to-back fielding gems on the first two batters of the game. First, right fielder Adolis Garcia battled a brutal sun to make a leaping snare of Ronald Acuna Jr.’s drive. And then left fielder Randy Arozarena leapt at the wall to rob Freddie Freeman, causing AL starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to raise his arms in appreciation while shaking his head in a mixture of relief and amusement.

Corbin Carroll’s emotional and well-received appearance in the ballpark where he grew up rooting for the Mariners.

Ken Griffey Jr. being introduced as part of the first-pitch ceremony, and players and coaches in both dugouts promptly turning their hats backward to pay respect.

Ripken, the hero of the ’01 game, being introduced in fifth inning as he sat in a suite and receiving a warm ovation.

More ovations for a steady procession of Mariners royalty, including Griffey, Jay Buhner, Dan Wilson, Alvin Davis, Felix Hernandez and six of their eight All-Stars from 2001 (Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, Freddy Garcia, Kazu Sasaki, Jeff Nelson and John Olerud). Best of all was seeing Lou Piniella back in Seattle after a long absence.

Speaking of King Felix, the original and time-honored version of that moniker, there has been some local consternation about the Orioles’ social-media staff anointing their massive 6-foot-8, 284-pound closer Felix Bautista as the new King Felix. But Bautista got his comeuppance on Tuesday on the mound that Hernandez once ruled, giving up the homer to Diaz that cost the AL the win.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Monday’s Home Run Derby champion, inadvertently evoking memories of his dad’s memorable moment in the 2001 game in the same building. Vlad Sr.’s broken-bat fragment went hurtling toward third-base coach Tommy Lasorda, causing the 73-year-old legend to tumble onto his backside. Vlad Jr., perhaps weary from his Derby exertion, let go of his bat in his sixth-inning plate appearance, sending it pinwheeling toward the third-base dugout — mercifully removed from the third-base coach. Fortunately, no harm was done in either case.

But in the end, this All-Star Game, as tense and well-played as it was, will be most remembered for the magic moment that existed only in our dreams. The crowd tried to will it, but sometimes fairy tales don’t come true.

“It was pretty surreal the energy that they were sending down,’’ Rodriguez said.

Surreal yes — but reality had a different plan.