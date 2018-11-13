Brosius was asked to return for 2019, but decided to leave the organization.

The Mariners will have yet another spot to fill on their Major League coaching staff.

Multiple baseball sources confirmed that third base coach Scott Brosius has opted not to return to his position as third base coach in the organization for the 2019 season.

Brosius didn’t return messages about his decision. His contract for the upcoming season had been set to be renewed as the Mariners planned to bring him back to be the third base coach again. He’d transitioned to that role in the 2018 season with Manny Acta taking over as bench coach. Manager Scott Servais confirmed as much at the end of the 2018 season.

Sources said Brosius decided to leave the staff after meetings with Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto in the weeks after the season.

The Mariners may have already found his replacement in former Marlins’ coach Perry Hill, who has changed his Twitter bio to read — Mariners infield coach. Also Dee Gordon posted this to his instagram account.

Brosius served as an assistant coach on the Mariners staff in 2017 — his first full season coaching at the MLB level.

The Mariners recently filled the vacant pitching coach position, hiring Paul Davis, who previously worked as the Cardinals’ manager of pitching analytics. He replaced pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, who didn’t have his contract renewed.

Seattle is still in search of a hitting coach after Edgar Martinez asked to transition to take on the lesser role of organizational hitting instructor.

After a successful playing career, highlighted by 11 big league seasons with the A’s and Yankees, including the 1998 World Series MVP, Brosius served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Linville College from 2002-2007, later taking over the head coaching duties in 2008. He compiled 270-96 record over eight seasons, winning five Northwest Conference titles, four regional titles and the 2013 NCAA Division III national championship.

He left Linfield for a chance to get into the professional coaching ranks, joining the Mariners’ organization as Class AAA Tacoma’s hitting coach in 2016.