What, you thought they were going away?

You thought the body blow they endured Friday was going to lead to a knockout punch the following night? Or that the ball Jared Walsh crushed in the eighth was gonna crush their souls as well?

You haven’t been paying attention to these Mariners then. The franchise may have zero postseason appearances in the past 20 years, but this team has zero quit.

Seattle’s 6-4 victory over the Angels Saturday kept alive one of sports’ more improbable playoff pushes. The M’s now head into the final game of the regular season one game behind the Red Sox and Yankees for the final wild-card spot. It’s not quite as simple as “if the Mariners win and either Boston or New York loses, they’re in the playoffs.”

There could be a two-way, three-way or even four-way tie for that last spot — as the Blue Jays share the same record as Seattle. But here’s the story from Saturday’s come-from-behind victory: The season nobody wants to end is still not over.

“Our team refuses to quit, they never have and they didn’t tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Credit goes to our players, they keep grinding. We’ve still got something to play for in Game 162.”

This team, man. It is one that has defied prognostications and sabermetric formulas all season. According to baseballreference.com’s Pythagorean win-loss predictor, the Mariners (90-71) should have only 75 wins this season. For the majority of the year, fangraphs.com never gave the M’s better than a 3% chance of reaching the postseason. There isn’t a true star in the clubhouse. They have given up 47 more runs than they’ve scored. But like the Hoosiers from Hickory, they punch three classes above their weight and find a way to stay standing.

Advertising

Saturday’s win embodied The Seattle Mariners Experience this season. With the M’s holding a 3-1 lead, reliever Paul Sewald walked two Angels to lead off the eighth, then surrendered a three-run home run to Walsh.

All game long, the sellout crowd had been chanting and cheering and chipping away at eardrums in a way T-Mobile Park hadn’t seen in years before this series. For a second, though, it seemed the night would be defined by the five seconds of silence that came as that ball sailed over the wall in right-center field.

But come on, we’re talking about the 2021 Mariners. They weren’t going anywhere.

Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card standings The Mariners are alive in the chase for a postseason spot with one game remaining. Here’s a look at where things stand entering Sunday. Source: MLB

When the M’s came up in the bottom of the eighth, the 44,414 fans had shaken off the setback earlier in the inning. They raised their “Believe” signs (inspired by the sitcom “Ted Lasso”) and resurrected the enthusiasm.

Then, outfielder Jarred Kelenic led off by getting hit by a pitch. Then, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers walked. Then Jake Fraley dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third. Then, shortstop J.P. Crawford was intentionally walked to load the bases.

If you wanted to know what true tension in sports felt like, there was nowhere better to be Saturday night than T-Mobile Park. And it appeared that Ty France was going to knock in a run when he hit a dribbler to third base in the next at-bat.

Advertising

Unfortunately for Seattle, Kelenic was thrown out at the plate. But that just set the stage for outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Haniger already had three RBI on the night before stepping into the batter’s box. He singled in a run in the third, then hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

According to Servais, it was Haniger who emphasized to the team that the game wasn’t over after the Angels’ three-run inning. And then — boom — a two-run single off former Mariner Steve Cishek to put the Mariners up by a run.

It may very well have prompted the loudest cheer T-Mobile Park has heard all year. After Crawford slid into home plate, he sprung up, raised his fist in the air and gave a celebratory scream. An insurance run followed when Kyle Seager blooped a single that scored France. Then, closer Drew Steckenrider pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

Perhaps the Mariners still fall short of a playoff berth. Perhaps the two-decades playoff drought lives on until next year.

But this team deserves a hat tip no matter. It has gotten this whole city to believe.