OAKLAND — For the Mariners, Astros and Rangers, the oft-uttered and improperly used cliché of the “postseason starting now” actually is applicable.

Starting Friday, the three American League West teams will have a 10-day push to Oct. 1 — the regular season’s final day — to sort out a division title and possibly one, if not two, of the American League wild-card spots.

A half-game separates the division-leading Astros from the Rangers and Mariners, who have identical records. With the change to the expanded postseason, there will be no Game 163 if two or all three teams have the same record after next Sunday’s games. A tiebreaker rule will be used to determine who has the edge.

What makes the situation that much more intriguing is that there will be head-to-head meetings between the Mariners and Astros and the Mariners and Rangers that will bring a heightened level of intensity.

“We’re experiencing a little bit of history, and it’s a lot of fun,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710-AM.

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three Wild Card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tie-breaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs) To make playoffs: 66.1%

To win division: 30.8%

Games remaining: 10 More

Dipoto had a similar experience as interim GM of the Diamondbacks in 2007.

“Going down the stretch, every out mattered, and you were hanging on the edge of it,” he said. “Every loss felt like you just, truly, like you just fell down and you can’t get back up. And then every win felt like the most exciting thing that’s ever happened.”

Following the path of improperly used cliches, the phrase “control their own destiny” has been used a lot about the Mariners and by the players. By definition, a person’s destiny is beyond their control.

But with three games vs. the Rangers at Globe Life Park over the weekend and a seven-game homestand — featuring a three-game series vs. Houston and a four-game series vs. Texas — the Mariners do have some control in reaching their preseason goals of winning the division.

“The playoffs start for us on Friday night,” manager Scott Servais said after Wednesday’s sweep over the A’s.

Dipoto noted that Servais said the same thing to the coaching staff and analysts in a meeting Wednesday night after the team arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth.

On June 30, the Rangers had a 49-33 record and sat comfortably at the top of the division. Texas had 10-game lead over the Mariners, who had fallen to 38-42 and in fourth place.

With their roster racked by injuries and an overachieving bullpen returning to reality, the Rangers went 10-20 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 18. The Mariners used a 21-6 August to play themselves into contention; then they went 5-11 to start September to almost play themselves out of it.

The Astros managed to lose back-to-back series to the A’s and Royals, the two worst teams in baseball, to allow the Rangers and Mariners to remain in the division race. Their records in September:

Astros: 9-10

Rangers: 9-10

Mariners: 8-11

Who has the edge? The Astros have the experience and the swagger of winning of five the last six division titles and two World Series. The Mariners have the pitching, both starting and relief. The Rangers, who got multiple players back from the injured list, have the best offense.

The Mariners announced the final series of the season is sold out, and the Astros series is trending toward a sellout. The Rangers are expecting near-capacity crowds all weekend.

Ten games of big crowds, high stakes and postseason intensity.

Apparently, the playoffs do start Friday.

Mariners’ odds to make the postseason

FanGraphs : 60.0%

: 60.0% Baseball-Reference : 62.3%

: 62.3% Baseball Prospectus : 55%

: 55% CBS Sportsline: 61.2%

61.2% ESPN: 60.4%

Mariners’ odds to win the American League West

FanGraphs : 29.5%

: 29.5% Baseball-Reference: 28.8%

28.8% Baseball Prospectus: 20.1%

20.1% CBS Sportsline: 27.1%

The chase for the AL West

Houston Astros

Record : 85-68 (39-39 home /46-29 road)

: 85-68 (39-39 home /46-29 road) Games remaining: 9 (3 home/6 road)

9 (3 home/6 road) Record vs. Texas: 9-4

9-4 Record vs. Seattle: 2-8

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 22-24: vs. Royals

vs. Royals Sept. 25-27: at Mariners

at Mariners Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers

Record : 84-68 (47-31 home/37-37 road)

: 84-68 (47-31 home/37-37 road) Games back: 1/2

1/2 Games remaining: 10 (3 home/7 road)

10 (3 home/7 road) Record vs. Houston: 4-9

4-9 Record vs. Seattle: 5-1

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 22-24: vs. Mariners

vs. Mariners Sept. 25-27: at Angels

at Angels Sept. 28-Oct 1: at Mariners



Seattle Mariners

Record: 84-68 (41-33 home/43-35 road)

84-68 (41-33 home/43-35 road) Games back: 1/2

1/2 Games remaining: 10 (7 home/3 road)

10 (7 home/3 road) Record vs. Texas: 1-5

1-5 Record vs. Houston: 8-2

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 22-24: at Rangers

at Rangers Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros

vs. Astros Sept. 28-Oct 1: vs. Rangers

The AL Wild Card race

Baltimore Orioles

Record : 95-57 (45-30 home/50-27 road)

: 95-57 (45-30 home/50-27 road) Games remaining: 10 (6 home/4 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 21-24: at Guardians

at Guardians Sept. 26-27: vs. Nationals

vs. Nationals Sept. 28-Oct 1: vs. Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays

Record : 94-60 (51-26 home/42-34 road)

: 94-60 (51-26 home/42-34 road) Games remaining: 8 (3 home/5 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 22-24: vs. Blue Jays

vs. Blue Jays Sept. 26-27: at Red Sox

at Red Sox Sept. 29-Oct 1: at Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays

Record : 85-67 (41-34 home /44-33 road)

: 85-67 (41-34 home /44-33 road) Games remaining: 10 (6 home/4 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 21 : at Yankees

: at Yankees Sept. 22-24 : at Rays

: at Rays Sept. 26-28 : vs. Yankees

: vs. Yankees Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Rays

Outlook: The Blue Jays came into Thursday with a one-game lead over the Mariners and Rangers for the final wild-card spot. But both the Rangers and Mariners hold the tiebreaker over them. The Rays sit two games back of the Orioles, but don’t seem likely to overtake Baltimore.

Playoff seeding as of Sept. 21 (AL, NL)

No. 1 : Best league record (Orioles, Braves)

: Best league record (Orioles, Braves) No. 2 : Second-best division winner (Astros, Dodgers)

: Second-best division winner (Astros, Dodgers) No. 3 : Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers)

: Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers) No. 4 : Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies)

: Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies) No. 5: Second-best record among wild-card teams (Blue Jays, D’Backs)

Second-best record among wild-card teams (Blue Jays, D’Backs) No. 6: Third-best record among wild-card teams (Rangers, Marlins)

Tiebreaker rules

There will be no extra games to determine postseason qualifications. Instead, MLB instituted the following tiebreaker rules, which are listed in order of determination:

Head-to-head record

Intradivision record (records within their division)

Interdivision record (record against teams outside of their division and in their same league)

Last half of intraleague games

Last half of intraleague games plus one (outcome of the last game of the first half of intraleague games); this one would be repeated until the tie is resolved.

Playoff schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 3: AL/NL Wild Card Game 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4: AL/NL Wild Card Game 2

Thursday, Oct. 5: AL/NL Wild Card Game 3 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 7: ALDS/NLDS Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 2

Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 3

Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3/ALDS Game 4 (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 13: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct 15: ALCS Game

Monday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 1/ALCS Game 2

Tuesday Oct. 17: NLCS Game 2

Wednesday, Oct. 18: ALCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 3/ALCS Game 4

Friday Oct. 20: NLCS Game 4/ ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 21: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Sunday Oct. 22: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 23: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)/ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 24: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 28: World Series Game 2

Monday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 31: World Series Game 4

Wednesday, Nov. 1: World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday Nov. 3: World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 4: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)