Texas fired manager Jeff Banister on Friday afternoon. Wakamatsu will serve as the interim manager for the remaining 10 games and hopes to be a permanent replacement.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Don Wakamatsu will get a 10-game audition to showcase himself for another chance to be a full-time manager in Major League Baseball.

Just around 1 p.m. on Friday, six hours before the Rangers were set to host the Mariners for a three-game series at Globe Life Park, an announcement was made that Texas manager Jeff Bannister had been fired by general manager Jon Daniels. Wakamatsu, who was serving as Bannister’s bench coach, was named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

“It’s kind of a whirlwind,” Wakamatsu said in a press conference later that afternoon. “I haven’t had a whole lot of time to prepare for this. It’s an emotional time for me. Banny approached me this winter about coming on his staff. I’m still trying process a lot of this right now, and just trying to focus the next 10 days so we can finish strong.”

The goal for those 10 days?

“Starting out in spring training, we had a goal in mind and that hasn’t changed as far as playing out the season and trying to win every game we can,” Wakamatsu said. “I want to make the transition in the next 10 days to get these guys focused and finished the season strong.”

Seven of those games will come against the Mariners, the team that gave him his first big league managerial job.

The last time Wakamatsu served as a manager was for the inept and incompetent 2010 Mariners, which featured the temperamental and underachieving Chone Figgins, an aging and later-retired Ken Griffey Jr. and the disinterested Erik Bedard.

Brought in by then-general manager Jack Zduriencik before the 2009 season, Wakamatsu and his “belief system” found immediate success in his first season, posting an 85-77 record, despite a reduced payroll and several new faces. That next offseason leading into 2010, the Mariners signed Figgins, a free agent, to a four-year, $36 million contract and traded for left-handed pitcher Cliff Lee.

Big things were expected from that team, but the odd mixture of personalities never meshed and the team’s performance on the field was even more disjointed and inconsistent. A report about Griffey sleeping in the clubhouse and the star’s reduced playing time in mid-June led to an abrupt retirement without warning.

By July, the team was in disarray with players and then-team president Chuck Armstrong blaming Wakamatsu for the failures and Griffey’s retirement. On July 24, Figgins got into a physical confrontation with Wakamatsu in the dugout after being benched in a game, which led to more players joining the scrum. It was an embarrassing display caught on television and replayed over and over — a perfect example of the organization’s dysfunction. The Mariners somehow didn’t suspend Figgins for his actions, which loomed as a sign that Wakamatsu’s tenure with the organization would end prematurely.

Zduriencik fired Wakamatsu on Aug. 10 and brought Daren Brown from Class AAA Tacoma to manage the the season. Wakamatsu had 127-147 record in 1 1/2 seasons as the Mariners’ manager.

After being terminated by the Mariners, Wakamatsu has served as bench coach for a variety of teams, including the Blue Jays (2011-2012), Royals (2014-2017) and the Rangers (2018).

This was his second stint in Texas. He served as Buck Showalter’s bench coach for the Rangers from 2003-2006 and third base coach in 2007.

He interviewed for the manager’s job with the Rangers before the 2007, but was passed over for Ron Washington. Following the Royals back-to-back trips to the World Series, Wakamatsu interviewed for open managerial positions with the Rays, Rockies and Diamondbacks.

“I’ve interviewed quite a few times,” he said with a chuckle.

But given his history with the Rangers, and that he makes his home in nearby North Richland Hills, Wakamatsu hopes he’ll be a serious candidate for Texas.

“I’d like to, absolutely,” he said. “I came back here because of Banny and I came back her because of Jon Daniels and some of the relationships and the comfort level I felt coming back home.”

Beyond the Rangers’ struggles on the field this season, which Daniels said wasn’t the reason for Banister’s dismissal, there were issues with communication between the players and the manager. The players lost a level of trust with Banister that couldn’t be repaired.

Wakamatsu referenced the ability to communicate as important multiple times in the press conference.

“I think a lot of it is communication,” he said. “A lot of it is dialogue. We’ve still got to go through the process of exit meetings. See where guys stand, talk about their year. Just a lot of talk. Some talk with the front office about where we go the next couple of days. We’ll sit down and have a lot of individual meetings. We are going to have some more talks around 5 or 5:30. I will address the hitters and then address the pitchers some more. Just try to put them at ease and try to put things in perspective about where we need to go the next 10 days.”

Admittedly, the requirements and expectations of a manager have changed since he last held a manager’s job.

“The information — we’re talking about the shifts, the analytics and now the openers,” he said. “I think that whole area still has not been completely addressed. A lot has changed over the years since I first started this. Fortunately for me, I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been with a lot of good managers and a lot of teams that have been through good and bad. I’m in a position now where I feel a little bit better to handle some things.”