As a perfect Seattle summer afternoon moved into a pleasant evening, the sort of Seattle summer day that everyone wanted,there was a feeling as the innings sped by thanks to the pitch clock, some early shadows causing problems for hitters and the overall pitching dominance, the first All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in more than two decades was happening just a little too fast for everyone involved.

And, no, it wasn’t a good thing, no matter what commissioner Rob Manfred might believe about pace of play and action on the field.

A sellout crowd of 47,159 who had shelled out exorbitant dollars for a nine-inning game didn’t want baseball’s best players off the field and headed home in 2 hours and 30 minutes. They wanted to bask in a perfect evening and outstanding environment just a little longer. It likely won’t come around again for another 20 years.

But the later innings slowed to a more enjoyable pace where fans could savor the opportunity, waiting for the game’s defining moment.

It came in the bottom of the ninth inning with the American League trailing by a run. Down to their final out, Kyle Tucker worked a walk off Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel to bring Julio Rodriguez to the plate. It would be the only time that anyone associated with the Astros received a cheer over these past four days.

Was this the moment for the Mariners’ young superstar?

Could he produce something like the record-setting 41 homers he blasted in the first-round of the home run derby?

Rodriguez fouled off two hittable fastballs, but never gave in to Kimbrel’s chase pitches for strike three, instead taking a walk and moving the tying run to second base and putting the go-ahead run on first base for Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez to the plate.

But the drama ended without expected celebration.

Kimbrel struck out Ramirez on a 2-2 fastball to end the game and give the NL a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.

In the National League dugout, Phillies manager Rob Thomson was watching his closer struggle to close out the game.

“I was more worried about the pitch count than anything, to make sure he was available for Friday, and he will be,” he said. “But that was going to be his last hitter, no matter what. I’m happy that he got the save. That’s his first save ever in an All-Star Game.”

Admittedly, Rodriguez wanted to be the hero with the crowd chanting his name in anticipation.

“Oh, definitely I was trying to win it, honestly,” Rodriguez said. “But given the situation, I had to pass the baton. My thought was just get a good pitch to drive and just let’s try to win this game. But I had to pass the baton.”

It earned the respect of Astros and AL manager Dusty Baker.

“That was big,” Baker said. “That’s when you are not thinking about yourself, that’s when you’re thinking about the team. Because everybody wants to be the hero.”

It’s a mindset the Mariners hope for more in the second half of the season.

Colorado’s Elias Diaz didn’t pass a baton, but he took home the game’s most valuable player honors by providing the game-winning homer.

In the eighth inning, with the National League trailing 2-1, Orioles closer Felix Bautista, who looks almost big enough to be a professional wrestler and has been largely unhittable this season, gave up the lead.

Perhaps, it was delicious karma for the Baltimore Orioles social media team incorrectly dubbing Bautista, “King Felix” in tweets and Instagram posts. With Felix Hernandez, who made that nickname popular, Bautista walked Nick Castellanos, uncorked a wild pitch and then served up the go-ahead two-run homer to Diaz.

“Big fella out there, he hadn’t giving up anything when we saw him,” Baker said. “He threw a split and Adley (Rutschman) said that he hadn’t given up a home run on a split all year. So I guess that was just his moment that he was supposed to do it.”

The first five innings were more about what might have been than what occurred. Brilliant leaping grabs in the first inning by Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena took away extra base hits. A beautiful throw to second from catcher Jonah Heim on Luis Arraez’s stolen base attempt, ended the fourth inning with Corbin Carroll at the plate and the chance for the local kid to be the hero in the park he grew up dreaming of playing in.

The American League jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Yandy Diaz crushed a slider from Mitch Keller over the wall in left field for a solo homer.

It was Keller’s third homer allowed at T-Mobile Park in two starts this season. Back on May 26 on an unseasonably warm Thursday night, gave up two homers to Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford. But fellow All-Star George Kirby, who also started that night, gave up a stunning four homers while Seattle’s bullpen surrendered three more.

Perhaps it was fitting symmetry that the National League would tie the game off Kirby in the fourth inning.

The Mariners’ young right-hander started the fourth inning. After firing a pair of fastballs at 99 mph for two quick swinging strikes and not getting Martinez to chase on another 99-mph fastball away, Kirby hung a slider that Martinez smacked into left field for a double.

After retiring Nolan Arenado with a ground ball, Kirby gave up a run-scoring single to Luis Arraez that only he could hit.

Arraez, who was hitting. 383 going into the All-Star break, stayed on top of a 98-mph fastball above the strike zone, ripping a line drive into right field to score Martinez.

It was a bit of payback for Arraez, who went hitless in a three-game series in mid-June at T-Mobile Park. Arraez arrived in Seattle batting .402 on June 9. He proceeded to go 0-for-12 in 14 plate appearances, leaving town with a .378 average. He went hitless in three plate appearances against Kirby and even struck out. Two nights later in his first game after the series, Arraez had five hits vs. the Nationals.

The AL took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning off Reds closer Alexis Diaz, whose brother Edwin, blossomed as a closer in Seattle, saving 57 games in 2018.

With one out, Royals catcher Salvador Perez singled to right field. Brent Rooker of the A’s bounced a double over the wall in right field to put runners on second and third. Bo Bichette put the AL up with a sac fly to right field.