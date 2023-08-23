The similarities are too obvious, too specific, to ignore.

Lazaro Montes, a fast-rising, 18-year-old outfielder playing for the Mariners’ High-A affiliate in Modesto, has been compared to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez since before he signed with Seattle in January 2022 for $2.5 million, one of the largest bonuses in club history for an international free agent.

If not entirely fair for a young prospect, the comparison is, largely, fitting: They’re both left-handed Cuban sluggers with top-of-the-chart raw power, and strikingly similar swings crafted by the same hitting instructor in the Dominican Republic.

Alvarez, at 6 feet 5 inches and 225 pounds (give or take), is at age 26 one of the most lethal power hitters in the majors.

Montes, 6-5 and 258 pounds (and, it seems, still growing), is starting to establish himself as one of the premier power hitters in the minors.

In just his second week playing High-A ball, as one of the youngest hitters in the league, Montes was named the California League Player of the Week after hitting .500 (12 for 24) with four home runs, two doubles and 13 RBI in six games last week. He entered Wednesday on a 12-game hitting streak.

His nickname is The Lazer.

“And we love him to death,” said Andy McKay, the Mariners assistant general manager.

In 16 games since being promoted to Modesto early this month, Montes is hitting .348 with a .442 on-base percentage and a .727 slugging (1.169 OPS) through Tuesday.

In 109 career games in the minors, Montes has 22 home runs and a 1.037 OPS.

“Everyone has seen and knows about the power,” said Justin Toole, the Mariners director of player development. “When you add to that his contact and swing decision improvements, it’s really exciting. He’s been trusting his plan and approach and it shows.”

Montes has exceeded all expectations so far, and he’s improved at every level. Starting at the rookie-level Dominican Summer League last year, he 28 had extra-base hits (10 homers, 13 doubles, five triples) in 55 games, but his strikeout rate was an alarming 33.2% (74 strikeouts in 223 plate appearances).

Beginning this season in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, he dropped his K rate to 25.3%.

In Modesto, that K rate has dipped again, down to 22%.

“For him, it’s all about dominating strike zone,” McKay said. “He’s got extreme high-end exit velocity, but the biggest thing is his recognition of balls and strikes. What we’re seeing is the epitome of dominating the strike zone.”

Montes, splitting time between right field and designated hitter, has worked to improve his outfield defense. Some see him as a DH long-term.

He’s said to be well-liked by coaches and teammates.

“An infectious personality,” Toole said.

“Another A-plus human being,” McKay said. “Incredible teammate.”

After signing as a 17-year-old, Montes was generally viewed as a high-risk, high-reward prospect. Even with the Alvarez comp, many talent evaluators took a (reasonable) wait-and-see approach with his projections.

In updated midseason prospects lists, Montes is ranked modestly by most publications. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 12 prospect in Seattle’s system.

“People are waking up this week,” McKay said. “When you go out and look like a power forward for the Golden State Warriors, it draws attention.”

And if he keeps this up, he’ll continue to draw outsized comparisons too.

Ford wins another weekly award

For the second time this month, Harry Ford was named the Northwest League’s player of the week.

The 20-year-old catcher hit a walkoff, three-run homer off the foul pole Saturday for the AquaSox, and hit .364 (8 for 22) with two homers, three doubles, six walks and nine RBI last week. He ranks third in the Northwest League in hits (104) and on-base percentage (.413), and sixth in OPS (.846) and steals (23).

He’s ranked as the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and No. 2 by MLB Pipeline, behind AquaSox teammate Cole Young.

MLB Pipeline has three Mariners prospects ranked in its updated top 100 list: Young (39), Ford (41) and AquaSox outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez.

The Mariners, at all levels of the minors, have had players recognized for weekly awards 24 times this season, tied with the Padres for the second-most. Only the Dodgers (29) have had more.

Hot start for first-rounders

Two of the Mariners’ three first-round draft picks this summer are off to a nice start to their pro careers.

Colt Emerson, an 18-year-old shortstop/third baseman, had 15 hits in his first 28 at-bats in the Arizona Complex League, with one home run, four steals, six walks, six strikeouts and a 1.415 OPS.

Tai Peete, 18, has 13 hits in his first 10 games in Arizona, with a double, a triple and a .351/.429/.432 (.861 OPS) slash.

Outfielder Jonny Farmelo, the Mariners’ third first-round pick last month, has yet to appear in a game.