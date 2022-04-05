PEORIA, Ariz. — They’ve come to this team at varying points on the calendar through various transactions, finding teammates aching to live their postseason experience — no matter how minimal or atypical it might have been.

They’ve come to this team, finding a desperate need to rid itself an inherited but accepted burden that they already knew about — the longest playoff drought in major North American men’s professional sports.

They were brought to this team for their projected performance, not their playoff experience, but an understanding of that precarious path to the postseason is a notable bonus.

And they are now part of a team that is expected — internally and externally — to be something more than it has been since 2001.

In the end, they — Robbie Ray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Sergio Romo — want what their teammates want: a trip to the postseason.

“This is what you play for,” outfielder Jesse Winker said. “This is what I’ve always dreamed about, chasing a division title, getting into the playoffs and chasing after a ring. There’s a ton of excitement with that. There’s definitely a great buzz around here. It’s fun to be a part of it.”

A glance at the Mariners’ 2021 opening-day roster showed two players — Marco Gonzales and James Paxton — who had experienced the postseason.

As a rookie for the Cardinals in 2014, Gonzales made three relief appearances in the postseason. He picked up two wins in the division series vs. the Dodgers, tossing three scoreless innings. He took a loss in a game against the Giants in the NLCS, allowing three runs.

After being traded to the Yankees before the 2019 season as part of the Mariners rebuild, Paxton pitched in three playoff games that season — one in the division series and two in the ALCS — posting a 3.14 ERA in 13 innings.

Paxton exited his first start of 2021 with forearm discomfort and was lost for the season, leaving Gonzales as the only player to taste the postseason on the roster.

That changed slightly by midseason. Infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith were acquired from the Astros in the controversial trade that sent Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to Houston.

Toro was on the Astros’ 2020 postseason roster, playing in the expanded playoffs without fans, getting one plate appearance. Smith had 18 postseason appearance with three teams.

The Mariners also added reliever Diego Castillo, who was dominant for the Rays in the 2019 and 2020 postseasons, posting a 1.08 ERA in 12 appearances.

The four players added this offseason also had different levels of postseason experience. Winker and Suarez were part of the 2020 Reds team that made the expanded playoffs, losing two games to the Braves in an empty stadium. Before being traded to the Reds, Suarez was on the 2014 Tigers team that made the playoffs. He got one plate appearance in the division series vs. Baltimore.

As a member of the Diamondbacks, Ray pitched in relief during the 2017 wild-card game against the Rockies and started a game against the Dodgers in the division series. He also pitched three innings of relief for the Blue Jays in the 2020 wild-card game.

“It’s a whole different animal, and it’s so much fun,” Ray said of his experience. “It’s every single pitch, everybody in the stadium is on the on the edge of their seat, if they’re not standing. In 2017, when we played the wild-card game in Arizona, that place was absolutely insane. We even had the (roof) closed so it was even louder. It’s just a really fun experience. It’s almost like everybody resets to zero, and it’s like the beginning of the season.”

The Diamondbacks’ chase for the playoffs in 2017 and pitching for the Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021 offered Ray a glimpse into the mindset of trying to make to the postseason in the always-tough American League East.

“It’s just understanding that you’re going to lose games, because everybody loses games,” he said. “You can’t go 162-0. It’s being able to take the positive out of every day, learn what you did right and what you need to improve on and then move on. Part of winning is learning how to lose as well. Understanding what you did wrong and what you can do better. It’s like their motto here — getting better every day. It doesn’t matter what you did yesterday, it’s just what am I going to do to get better today.”

Romo has more postseason experience and success than just about any player on most MLB rosters. The veteran reliever can show you three World Series rings from four playoff trips with the Giants and pitched in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs with the Twins. He’s appeared in 30 total postseason games, including six World Series games in which he’s thrown a total of six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

“That’s the reason why we play, right?” he said. “I assume we were all kids at one point in the backyard, saying ‘Game Seven World Series,’ and we put ourselves in the batter’s box or put ourselves on the mound. That’s the ultimate goal. To be able to call yourself just a World Series champion, period. That’s what we strive for, it’s what we’re fighting for.”

Romo gets philosophical about how an inexperienced team pushes itself into the postseason.

“It’s not necessarily teaching them how to win,” he said. “It’s just teaching them how to be themselves to give themselves the best opportunity to present their best. I’m real big on self-respect and self-knowledge and being able to tell yourself the truth on the outcomes of the games. Maybe it’s the way you’re thinking, the way you’re feeling and what actions you took in terms of preparation, and then in the aftermath it’s how you accept and literally learn from the day before whether it’s a good or bad day.”

As a reliever for the A’s, Romo saw and experienced the relentless nature of last season’s Mariners team that won 90 games. And he knows what’s at stake for this team.

“I know these guys haven’t necessarily been to the playoffs, and I know there’s been somewhat of a drought here with the Mariners,” he said. “I’d like to change that. I’d like to show them how to believe it, and if I’ve got to bring my rings in or I’ve got to put up videos of myself playing, I will. Because I didn’t really believe it until it happened.

“At the end of the season, who wants to be the last one standing, for real? Most people say they want it, they want it, they want it, but the grind takes away from that. It’s a marathon season. Yeah. And the grind takes away from that. I feel I can challenge these guys, throw some concepts at them, plant these little seeds in their heads. I think it can grow into something pretty nice here.”