Manager Scott Servais had t-shirts made up for all of the Mariners players and staff to wear to recognize Braden Bishop's efforts with his charity 4Mom.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners manager Scott Servais was proudly sporting a new t-shirt when he met with the media on Saturday afternoon.

The navy shirt had an elaborate design that featured the team’s logo in the background and a tribute that read “4 Mom” with a heart symbol in between the two words.

It was a nod to the movement and 4Mom charity created by young outfielder Braden Bishop. The former UW standout and Mariners prospect has campaigned and promoted awareness while helping raise funds to help combat Alzheimer’s Disease. His mother, Suzy, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s when he was at Washington. Since then, he’s decided to dedicated his time away from the field to the cause for a cure. His story touched Servais and teammates.

“I went and had some t-shirts made and we will give them to all of our guys and ask them to make a donation to his foundation,” Servais said. “It’s something we’ve been working on for a little while. I shared his story with the team when he was in camp. It was very impactful and will talk about it today in our meeting.”

Bishop has been very open about what his mother is dealing with since his days in Seattle. This spring, he organized the #Hits2EndALZ campaign where he would donate a certain amount of money for every hit racked up in games with the price going up for extra basehits. Several teammates and opposing players followed his path, donating for accomplishments on the field.

Servais planned to show a mini-documentary about Suzy Bishop and how the crippling nature of the disease to his team before asking them to donate.

“It’s very real,” he said.