The Mariners return home from a seven-game road trip in first place in the AL West with games against the division rival Houston Astros and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on tap through Tuesday.

But given the limited capacity allowed at T-Mobile Park because of COVID-19 restrictions, Seattle fans looking to take advantage of the warm weather and catch a game this weekend are mostly out of luck.

A quick scan of the Mariners’ ticket site reveals about 30 total tickets available Friday through Sunday, with a majority at premium prices ($290, plus fees) in the All-Star Club. Monday’s and Tuesday’s games against the Dodgers are sold out.

However, with King County remaining in Phase 3, the Mariners are in the process of opening ticket sales for 20 more games from April 30 to June 2.

Season-ticket holders have access to those games starting Thursday, and fans who subscribe to Mariners mail receive early access April 22.

Single-game tickets will go on sale April 23 at 10 a.m.

The tickets available will remain fewer than 9,000 based on social-distancing guidelines and capacity limitations.

Tickets are grouped in small, socially distanced pods of one to six spectators who are part of the same household unit. The entire pod must be purchased and cannot be split for resale. Tickets are digital only and are available at Mariners.com/Tickets and at Mariners team stores.

The Mariners also will resume special events and promotions for those 20 games.

May 3-5 vs. Baltimore Orioles — 3,000 fans per game will receive a Kingdome snap back cap, courtesy of Alaska Airlines

May 13-14 vs. Cleveland Indians — 5,000 fans per game will receive a Mariners neon cap

May 17-19 vs. Detroit Tigers — 3,000 fans per game will receive a Mariners tote bag, courtesy of EQC. Offer available to fans ages 21 and up

May 27-30 vs. Texas Rangers — 5,000 fans per game will receive a Marco Gonzales bobblehead, courtesy of ROOT Sports

June 1-2 vs. Oakland Athletics — 5,000 per game will receive a pair of JP Crawford P.J. pants

Times reporter Ryan Divish contributed to this report.