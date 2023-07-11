BEYOND THE LEFT-FIELD GATE AT T-MOBILE PARK — It all started at curling club.

That’s where Rich Jones and Larry Kowal, of Penticton, B.C., first met more than 40 years ago. They bonded over a shared love of the Toronto Blue Jays, often driving 320 miles south to support their team.

So, yes: They’ve seen Seattle.

But even for a pair of Canadian curlers in Blue Jays caps, this scene was something new. At 3:03 p.m. on a sunny Tuesday, Kowal and Jones stood at the corner of First Avenue and South Royal Brougham Way, while the baseball world converged.

Roughly two hours prior to first pitch of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, a parade came passing through. It featured men and women, children and babies — an unstoppable avalanche of jerseys old and new.

There were jerseys for Ichiro and Julio (and, in one case, “Juliooo”) and Clayton Kershaw (World Baseball Classic edition) and John Olerud (Mariners) and John Olerud (Blue Jays) and Mike Piazza and Ryne Sandberg and Roberto Clemente and Johnny Bench and Mookie Betts and (future Mariner?) Shohei Ohtani, and on and on and on.

There were family heirlooms, too.

Mark Warmoth, for one, wore the Mike Cameron jersey he purchased the last time this city hosted an All-Star Game, in 2001.

Twenty-two years later, it’s pristine — on purpose.

“It’s only got a few wears in,” explained Warnoth, a Seattleite who attended the 2001 All-Star Game as well. “I kept it for this occasion and when Cammie came back” to be honored by the team.

Along with Warnoth, the fan procession streamed past the multitude of food tents lining the street beside Lumen Field — “The People’s Burger” and “Seattle’s Best BBQ” and “Saffron Spice” and “Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs” and “Seattle Sausage” and “Al’s Gourmet Sausage.

(There were sausages galore, and more.)

It passed competing scalpers holding white laminated signs reading, “I NEED TICKETS” in bold black type. It passed people selling sculptures and paintings and bouquets and sunglasses and multicolored matchbox cars. It passed guitar players and DJs … and public protests, too.

Outside the left-field gate, a band of Oakland Athletics fans passed out informational cards, held “MANFRAUD” signs, bumped fists, posed for pictures and wore identical green shirts with four white letters spread across the chest:

“SELL”

The crew — Seattle resident Martin Jimenez included — is attempting to block their team’s impending move to Las Vegas (and force owner John Fisher to sell the club) by applying public pressure.

“The people in the Bay Area and A’s fans all over the world, we’re coordinating and we’re going to fight,” said Jimenez, a Bay Area resident who left work at 2 p.m. Tuesday to join the protest. “We’re not going to go down easy.”

But the A’s, of course, were far from the only team represented in and around T-Mobile Park. The hometown Mariners boasted by far the biggest contingent, followed perhaps by the Blue Jays.

And, in one case, some of both.

Vancouver, B.C., natives Taylor and Kristi Haynes approached T-Mobile Park with differing alliances, as Taylor sported a Blue Jays jersey while his wife wore Mariners gear. Their son, 1½-year-old Joey, was visibly split — diplomatically donning a Blue Jays shirt and a throwback Mariners cap.

“When the Blue Jays aren’t involved, I’m a Mariners fan,” explained Taylor, skillfully straddling both sides of the recent rivalry.

Added Kristi, when asked about Blue Jays fans annually bombarding T-Mobile Park: “I just don’t go [to that series] anymore. They come in and take over, and I don’t like it.”

But Tuesday, at least, all — or most, excluding the Astros — were welcome.

Still, Joe Frice came prepared. The Portland native and his mother, Mary Frice, stood in the right-field concourse roughly an hour before first pitch, handing out handmade signs. Each was intended, according to Joe, to “gently troll” opposing players.

Among the inventory:

“Judge … NOT”

“Corey: The Meager Seager”

“Adley! Lefty? Righty? Pick a side”

For Joe — a lifelong Mariners fan who toted more than 40 signs into T-Mobile Park — it’s all good-natured fun.

“This is the dream of a lifetime,” he said. “We were able to come for the Home Run Derby last night and we’re here tonight, so it can’t get better than this.”

Hank and Danny Savalza would say the same. The father and son have long attended Mariners games, first venturing to the Kingdome to see Ken Griffey Jr. Hank served as Danny’s T-ball coach as well.

“I think it has been [a connecting thread],” said Danny Savalza, 28. “Since I’ve grown up a bit, we’ve gone to games a lot more together, kind of like we did when I was growing up. There was a little gap there when I was doing my own thing. But coming back here and going to games together, it’s been great.”

Baseball has brought the Savalzas back together — and they aren’t the only ones. On Tuesday, it brought a procession of fans from far and wide into T-Mobile Park for a 3-2 National League win. It brought all-stars and protesters and cameras to Seattle. It brought a pair of former Canadian curlers back across the border.

“Take care, eh?” Jones said before bidding goodbye.