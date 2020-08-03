The parade of baserunners rounding the bases and eventually crossing home plate looked endless. The quest to record just one out, the final out of any sort, seemed impossible to achieve. The inning itself felt interminable and uncomfortable as the carnage continued and continued with Bryan Shaw trying everything and finding nothing to stop the hemorrhaging.

When the misery finally ended eight runs later, the Mariners’ victory hopes were non-existent even with 4 ½ more innings left to play and Shaw’s future with the team in serious doubt.

With Monday night’s 11-1 drubbing by the A’s in the finale of the four-game series, the Mariners have now lost seven of the 11 games they’ve played this season. But this beatdown was, well, reminiscent of the lopsided defeats that Seattle endured during the 2019 season, which now feels like five years ago.

“That was ugly,” manager Scott Servais said in his postgame video call. “Not a fun game to watch by any standards. Nothing we can do about it now, just get in the shower and wash it away. We’ve got the Angels coming in tomorrow.”

And really there was no indication that such a rout was coming going into the top of the 5th inning. The first game of this pitching-dominated series was decided by two runs – a 5-3 win by the Mariners, with the next two being one-run victories for Oakland.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield looked strong early on in his second outing of the season. Promising to be aggressive after pitching tentatively in his first start of the season, Sheffield backed it up early. He worked the first four innings scoreless, allowing just one hit and a walk with four strikeouts. He’d thrown only 56 pitches and seemed to be cruising to get to the sixth inning with his pitch limit around 80-85. And with a 1-0 lead, he would be in line for a win.

The fifth inning started off with an out. Sheffield retired Chad Pinder with a ground ball to shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a wayward throw but was saved by a brilliant stretch from Evan White.

The second out? Well that took a while.

Sheffield walked Khris Davis in a nine-pitch battle. Stephen Piscotty followed with a single to left and Sean Murphy singled on groundball to third where Kyle Seager made a difficult stop but couldn’t get an out.

In past outings, when the game started to speed up and spin out of control, Sheffield’s emotions would mirror the situation. But he coolly struck out Marcus Semien swinging on a nasty 3-2 slider. All he needed was another out to escape the self-created problem.

It never came. Ramon Laureano, who has torched Seattle pitchers in this series, punched a groundball single through the right side of the infield past second baseman Shed Long that allowed two runners to score and give the A’s a 2-1 lead.

With Sheffield’s pitch count at 86 and having thrown 30 pitches in the inning, Mariners manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen, which has become a masoschistic experience for all involved.

Shaw, the most veteran reliever in a really inexperienced bullpen, got the call despite middling results in his first three outings. This outing might have ended his time with the Mariners.

He tossed a pitch that Austin Nola couldn’t handle and allowed a run to score. A single from Mark Canha scored another run to make it 4-1 with both runs being charged to Sheffield.

From there, Shaw would face six more batters, allowing either a walk or a hit with four more runs scoring before getting Semien to make his second out of the inning with a flyout to right field.

A total of 14 batters came the plate in the top of the 5th. There were eight hits, driving in seven runs with a passed ball for another run. Semien made the second and third out of the inning. Shaw pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing four runs on five hits with two walks. He threw 28 pitches with 15 strikes.

In four appearances with the Mariners, Shaw has pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on 10 hits with four walks. Of the 28 pitches Shaw threw, he didn’t get one swing and miss. Of the 92 pitches he’s thrown this season, he has five swings and misses.