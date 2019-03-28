Exactly a week after Ichiro announced his retirement after the Mariners’ second game in Tokyo, his teammate and friend Dee Gordon honored him by taking out a full-page advertisement in The Seattle Times.

“Thank you, Ichiro,” the headline reads in capital letters. The ad continues with a letter from Gordon to Ichiro.

“First of all, I want to say thank you for being a great friend to me and being my favorite player to this day,” Gordon writes.

“You made me want to play baseball. I idolized you as a kid in Avon Park. We even named a player after you in an old video game that came out before I was born.”

FRAME IT Buy a Seattle Times keepsake page

The letter details how Gordon had the opportunity to play against Ichiro and eventually play with him.

Advertising

“Then, here comes 2012. The Dodgers are in Seattle playing you guys. I’m standing at shortstop watching every move you make, and I end up adding to your hit total. I got caught up paying more attention to watching you hit than actually playing defense! (Sorry, Dodgers, but that’s Ichiro, you know?)

“The next day, you were traded to the Yankees before I could even talk to you about hitting. I was crushed, but then came 2015. I had just been traded to Miami, and a few days later, you signed there!

“Now I’m jumping up and down, yelling to my best friend, ‘YO!!! I get to play with Ichi-bruh?! Like, are you serious? Me? No way!’ I remember going to Jupiter early, just hoping you were there so I could watch you hit and run. When you finally arrived, I nervously walked over to you and bro, you were so nice to me. You told me you would help me in any way possible. I swear, it hit me hard. To this day, I be saying ‘Yo! I play with Ichi!? How? I’m from little Avon Park!’

“People don’t know how much you’ve helped me over these last five years, Ichi. We both know I’ve had good times, bad times, ups and downs, but your friendship has never wavered once. You always stuck by my side through anything, and always had my back. If I was wronged, you would stick up for me every time, even if it hurt you getting on the field.

Advertising

“I didn’t think a tweet or Instagram post was appropriate for this occasion, so I wanted to do it in the right way and tell you how much I appreciate you as loudly as possible. Without your friendship and guidance — and if you never told me your secrets (don’t worry, bro, I’ll never tell!) — there wouldn’t be a batting champion named Dee Gordon.

“Love you, bro! You’re a part of my life forever. I hope you enjoy retirement. You better come hit with me on off-days because I’m definitely gonna miss that — and miss having you around to lean on.”

Gordon signed the letter with his birth name.

“Your brother, DeVaris”