TORONTO — As he stood in the third-base dugout of the Rogers Centre, watching the Mariners celebrate an improbable come-from-behind victory to eliminate his team from the postseason, Teoscar Hernandez felt the pain of the Blue Jays’ season ending sooner than expected.

He’d played a brilliant game, hitting a pair of two-run homers off his one-time teammate Robbie Ray as the Jays stormed to an 8-1 lead. But the Mariners got a few breaks and took advantage of the Blue Jays’ subpar bullpen to pull off a miracle comeback.

Hernandez didn’t know that it would be his last game in a Blue Jays uniform or that the players tackling each other in joyful glee would become his teammates.

Just over a month later, he was traded to the Mariners in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko.

On Friday, he returned to the place where he blossomed as a big-leaguer, making the All-Star Game in 2021 and winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 and 2021.

He got hugs from former teammates, was surrounded by local media wanting to talk to him again and a loud ovation from a near-sellout crowd when the Blue Jays thanked him on the video board.

Traded from Houston to Toronto along with Nori Aoki in 2017 for lefty Francisco Liriano, Hernandez played in 609 games for the Blue Jays over six seasons, hitting 125 doubles, 129 homers and driving in 395 runs. He became a fan favorite in Toronto.

When he was announced before his first at-bat, he received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Toronto starter Alek Manoah understood the moment, and let Hernandez bask in the cheers and remove his helmet to acknowledge the fans.

“A lot of memories, emotions, you can go one by one, but it definitely feels good to be back and see the boys, see the new stadium (changes) and all that stuff,” he said. “I’m just going to enjoy it the best I can and keep going.”

In the days after the season, Hernandez started to understand that he’d played his last game as a member of the Blue Jays. Since he was in his final season before free agency and not a candidate for an extension, trade rumors started to swirl. In need of an impact hitter and possessing plenty of relievers, the Mariners jumped the market to get Hernandez.

“It was not a surprise,” he said. “I was seeing a lot of tweets on social media that it might happen in the offseason. I wasn’t thinking it was going to be that quick. But it happened right away in the offseason.”

But it wasn’t something that he anticipated in the immediate aftermath of the season.

“You never really expect it,” he said. “I was here for six years … but it is what it is, it’s a business. They have do the best they can to make the team better. And that’s the way they felt, so they traded me.”

Hernandez was told that Vlad Guerrero Jr. and other teammates find themselves turning on Mariners games when they aren’t playing to see how he’s doing.

“I do the same thing,” he said. “I spent so much time with that group. I cheer for them. I want them to be great.”

Hernandez has been hot and cold with the Mariners this season. He came into the game with a .224/.260/.439 slash line with three doubles, six homers, 15 RBI, two walks and 31 strikeouts.

“Lot of ups and downs,” Hernandez said. “But at the end of the year, I think my numbers will be the same.”

Perhaps three games in the climate-controlled confines of his old home stadium will help break out.

“We love having Teo as part of our club,” manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously, he meant a lot to Blue Jays with what he was able to do for them. He’s a really talented player. I know he’s excited to be back here. He’s been talking about it and he should be. Anytime you go back to a place you’ve been and you’ve had that much success, you’re looking forward to it. I know he wants to show well. I hope he does and gets some big hits.”