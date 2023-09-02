NEW YORK — The Mariners’ two hottest hitters extended their hitting streaks in the best way possible — driving in runs.

In his first plate appearance of the night Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez smashed a ball into the bullpens past deep right-center of Citi Field for a solo homer.

It was the 11th consecutive game Hernandez has recorded a hit and it was his 24th homer of the season. Cal Raleigh came into the game Saturday with a team-high 25 homers.

After having a sure single on a 113-mph ground ball up the middle robbed by Francisco Lindor’s diving stop in the first inning, Julio Rodriguez got his hit in the third inning. He hit a towering fly ball to center field that Brandon Nimmo couldn’t quite catch on a leaping attempt near the wall. It resulted in Rodriguez’ second triple of the season. Rodriguez now has hit safely in his past 15 games, which is a career high and also the longest active hitting streak in MLB.

Minor league awards

With the minor-league seasons winding down, the Mariners announced their monthly award winners for the month of August:

Player of the month : Hogan Windish, infielder

: Hogan Windish, infielder Pitcher of the month : Tyler Cleveland, RHP

: Tyler Cleveland, RHP Reliever of the month: Sam Carlson, RHP

Windish, 24, posted a .324/.370/.667 slash line in 26 games with five doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 23 RBI for High-A Everett.

A seventh-round choice in the 2022 draft out of UNC Greensboro, Windish has a .270/.372/.504 slash line with 16 doubles, four triples, 20 homers, 78 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 51 walks and 133 strikeouts for the AquaSox in 2023.

Cleveland, 23, was a repeat winner of the pitcher of the month award, having taken the honor in July as well. He made five starts for Low-A Modesto in August, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.41 ERA with four walks and 29 strikeouts in 32 innings.

Selected in the 14th round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Central Arkansas, Cleveland has a 13-5 record with a 3.56 ERA (52 ER, 131.1 IP) in 20 starts and four relief appearances with the Nuts. In 131 1/3 innings pitched, he’s struck out 109 and walked 26.

Carlson, 24, made nine relief appearances for Everett in August, tallying four saves while not allowing an earned run in 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 17 batters and walked two over that span.

A second-round choice in 2017 out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota, and a once-touted prospect in the system, Carlson battled arm injuries early in his professional career, including Tommy John surgery. He was converted to a relief role this season and is starting to find success.

He’s made 35 appearances this season for the AquaSox, posting an 0-1 record with a 4.87 ERA. In 44 1/3 innings, he’s struck out 59 with 20 walks. Over his past 13 appearances, he’s picked up five saves while allowing one earned run in 13 innings with 23 strikeouts and only two walks.

