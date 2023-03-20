PEORIA, Ariz. — The opportunity to represent the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic and the pride that he has in his country made every moment special for Teoscar Hernandez.

“It was incredible,” he said. “I mean, overall, it was good. It’s something that you have to go through so you can know what kind of experience it is. I had a lot of fun.”

But after returning from Miami on Saturday, the veteran outfielder came with two frustrations/regrets: not advancing out of pool play and not getting enough at-bats over the course of four games.

“The only bad thing was I didn’t play much,” he said. “I wish we could have kept going. I wasn’t playing a lot. For a guy from the Dominican, I wish it would have went better.”

Hernandez started just one game — the first game of pool play vs. Venezuela. He appeared off the bench in the other three games. He got seven total plate appearances, going hitless, drawing two walks and striking out three times.

“In the beginning I thought I was going to be in a different [role] over there,” he said. “Just playing one full game, it was a little frustrating for me. As much as I wanted to play with the Dominican team, I want to be ready for the season, too. And I feel like I lost like 10 days while I was there instead of being here getting myself ready, getting my swing and everything that I need for the season to be ready from the beginning.”

Advertising

Admittedly, the lack of game at-bats has him feeling like the timing of his swings is off. He worked hard early in camp to find his timing to be ready for the WBC. It included lots of at-bats during live batting practice sessions.

“It was really close,” he said. “I was getting there. And then I left. I feel like I missed those days that I was there. But it’s part of the process and I’m just going to be ready the best I can.”

Hernandez won’t try and force the readiness by taking a bunch of at-bats during minor league games. He doesn’t want to run the risk of injury by grinding too hard.

“I’m not going to rush it and I’m not going to push anything because I don’t want to get hurt,” he said. “I’m just going to take these 10 days to get into a process, get into a routine so I can get my timing back. My body feels good. I just need my timing in the game to be ready for the season.”

Hernandez played in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, getting one hit in seven plate appearances with a walk and two strikeouts. He had Monday off but is expected to be starting in right field Wednesday night vs. the Dodgers.

The Mariners have yet to really showcase their full complement of players due to the World Baseball Classic. He will be hitting in the middle of the projected opening day starting lineup that should feature Julio Rodriguez at the top of the lineup, with Ty France and Cal Raleigh also in the middle.

While Hernandez wasn’t necessarily pleased with his WBC experience that doesn’t mean he won’t participate in three years. He wants to play, but under the right circumstances.

“Of course, I would do it again,” Hernandez said. “But they have to come up with a plan with what am I going to do. Am I’m going to play every day? If I’m not going to play every day, just let me know before so I can get my work in and prepare still.”