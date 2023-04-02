Searching for his first hit of the season, Teoscar Hernandez lifted a high fly ball to deep left-center field at T-Mobile Park.

But with temperatures in the 40s and a biting wind swirling in the outfield with the roof open at the time, the ball, which had a 108-mph exit velocity and traveled 384 feet, was caught by Amed Rosario on the warning track.

If he produced the same level of contact a year ago while playing for the Blue Jays that ball probably carries over the wall of the Rogers Centre or most of the American League East ballparks. Then again, that same contact in July in Seattle probably produces a homer as well.

It was a frustrating outcome for what has been a slower-than-expected start to the season for the hard-hitting outfielder.

Acquired from the Blue Jays this offseason to replace Mitch Haniger in right field and provide a middle-of-the-order presence, Hernandez came into Sunday hitless — 0 for 10 with a walk and five strikeouts — in his first three games as a Mariners.

Advertising

That fifth-inning fly out left him 0 for 2 in the game with a walk.

If there was frustration starting to seep into his psyche, Hernandez didn’t show it, only shaking his head briefly at his misfortune.

But instead of getting upset or angry, he simply hit the ball harder in his next at-bat to get that elusive first hit.

With the scored tied at 5 in the eighth inning, Hernandez jumped on a 2-2 fastball from changeup specialist Eli Morgan, ripping a line drive off the wall in left field for a double.

The hit had a 112.6-mph exit velocity and was the hardest hit ball of the game.

Standing on second, Hernandez broke into a wide grin and exhaled after removing the zero from his hit total.

Advertising

“He’s got all kinds of ability,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s going to have a great year for us. There’s no question at all. When you’re new to a team like that, everybody is rooting for you to get that first hit. Hopefully he takes it from there and just runs with it. We need his bat. We need him to be a big part of our offense and he’s certainly capable of it. I would expect nothing less, but it’s nice to get that first one out of the way.”

Before the game, Servais talked about Hernandez getting closer to finding his timing at the plate to get quality contact.

“He’s had a number of pitches to get in play and hit hard and he hasn’t,” Servais said. “He’s been just fouling off some pitches that he usually gets to. It’s really early. He’s going to be a big part of our lineup here going forward. Certainly, we’d all like to see him get that first knock or maybe a double or whatever to get it going and kind of take a deep breath and hopefully it comes today.”

It did.

Will more come in the days ahead?

Pitching probables

The Angels announced their starting pitching plan for the three-game series that starts Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Monday, 6:40 p.m. — Reid Detmers, LHP vs. George Kirby, RHP

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. — Jose Suarez, LHP vs. Luis Castillo RHP

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. — Shohei Ohtani, RHP vs. Chris Flexen, RHP

AL West attendance

Despite the less-than-favorable weather on Sunday, the Mariners still drew an announced crowd of more than 30,000 fans for the fourth straight game. The attendance figures for the opening series:

Thursday: 45,268 (sellout)

Friday: 31,316

Saturday: 44,250

Sunday: 34,045

The Mariners aren’t expecting crowds of that size for the three weekday games against the Angels. Though the afternoon game, with Ohtani pitching, is expected to draw some walk-up and late sales.

The four-game total of 154,879 (average of 38,179) was much higher than that of Oakland, which had 14,638 fans on Sunday and drew 57,200 over a three-game series versus the Angels (average of 19,066) to open the season.

The Astros had an announced attendance of 42,835 on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox. Over the four-game series, Houston drew 164,839 for an average of 41,209.