TORONTO — On the day he was diagnosed with a broke hamate bone in his right hand, ending his spring training a day before it started, Taylor Trammell tweeted out a quote from actor Denzel Washington.

“You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it.”

All the work he had put into improving his swing with multiple cross-country flights to work out at the Driveline Baseball facility and all the lifting and the strength training to keep stay healthy in what he hoped to be a season spent in the big leagues was sidetracked by the injury.

“I gave myself a day to really be upset, really be kind of like be down and I didn’t want to be around anybody,” he said.

After the surgery, Trammell went to work.

“After the rain, good things happen and everything’s nourished,” he said.

The mud was only temporary.

“I just said to myself, I’ve got to come back stronger,” he said. “I just wanted to be a part of this team. I love it. I love all these guys and it’s really fun to be around.”

But the team Trammell returned to on Sunday wasn’t in a fun place. They’d lost four in a row and were struggling to find offense, energy and optimism.

In one swing, he helped changed that.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game and starting in left field, Trammell stepped to the plate with in the first inning with two outs and the bases loaded.

Facing right-hander Chris Bassitt, Trammell took a changeup for a ball and then hammered the next pitch, also a changeup, into the right field party area for his first-career grand slam. It was a no-doubt blast off the bat and Trammell even gave a solid bat flip as he headed for first.

“It felt great,” he said. “I felt good today. I felt comfortable even on some of the swing and misses. That’s the biggest thing for me right now and just building upon that. It’s being that guy and just to continuing to contribute.”

He contributed on the defensive side in what ended up being a another wild comeback victory for the Mariners.

With game tied at 8 in the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Jays had the winning run on second base with two outs against Paul Sewald.

Danny Jansen lifted a deep fly ball to left field that appeared to be foul off the bat. With minimal room between the left field foul line and the stands, it was likely going to be a souvenir.

But the ultra-aggressive Trammell wouldn’t give up on it. Shaded more toward center field, he sprinted toward the stands and jumped to make the catch. With the fans in the seats not really impeding his attempt much, he was able to make the grab, falling back to the turf. Initially, he wanted to celebrate with his typical intensity when he got up from the ground. And then he saw Eugenio Suarez standing with his hands up in the air, wanting to celebrate. And he broke into wide kidlike smile.

“I saw Geno and he’s always smiling,” he said. “I was trying to kind of play it cool and then I saw him and I was like, ‘I can’t play it cool.’”

Any remaining cool factor fell apart when he went to show the umpire he had the ball in his glove and dropped it.

“I was like, ‘dang it, I just messed it all up,’” he said laughing.

His teammates loved that aspect of it. One of the most popular and well-liked players on the team, Trammell will always make fun of himself.

J.P. Crawford couldn’t help but laugh when thinking about it postgame.

“I didn’t even know he caught it,” he said. “I thought a fan caught it.”

Manager Scott Servais, a die-hard football fan, loves the fierce intensity that Trammell, a former football player, brings to the team.

“When he was in my office today, I told him, ‘go be you,’” Servais said. “He has some edge to him when he plays. He’ll hit a homer and he’ll flip the bat. He’ll do some different things throughout the course of a game. He’s an edgy player and I love it. Show the emotion, our team needs it right now. He was a perfect spark for us today.”

To Trammell, it’s the only way he knows how to play.

“It’s kind of how I’m wired,” he said. “I grew up playing football as well. I don’t like to get beat. I always like to just compete. There’s something about competing. For me, it’s just like grit and that ‘no fear’ type of mentality. It’s kind of where that edge comes from.”

Trammell brings power potential at the plate and can play both corner outfield positions. Servais didn’t offer exact specifics on his role, but he seems to want to play Trammell anytime there’s a right-handed starting pitcher on the mound.

“I’m really happy for him,” Servais said. “I met talked to him when he came in today. He sat down in my office and I told him: ‘I was so disappointed we didn’t get a chance to see it play out in spring training. But I told you that you’d get a shot. Now’s your time. Go do it.’ He’s got the ability to be that kind of game-changing player. We saw it today, and he’s going to get plenty of opportunities going forward.”

To make room for Trammell, the Mariners placed right-handed pitcher Easton McGee on the injured list with a right forearm strain. McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Saturday, losing it with two outs.

The Mariners needed position player help. Julio Rodriguez was out of the lineup on Sunday. He left Saturday’s game with lower back tightness. While he was doing some hitting pregame, the Mariners wanted to be cautious and use Sunday and Monday’s off day to let Rodriguez rest his back. Servais had planned to give Rodriguez a day off at some point on the road trip before the back issues.

First baseman Ty France, who pinch hit in the ninth inning, was very ill and didn’t participate in any work the past two days.

“I felt terrible,” France said.

The Mariners have only 12 pitchers on the roster. They will likely add a pitcher before the series in Oakland. But will it be a starter or a reliever. Servais said they hadn’t determined if they would re-slot their rotation since they aren’t playing on Monday. After a three-game series in Oakland, they host the Astros over the weekend in Seattle. The rotation spot that was occupied by McGee and previously Chris Flexen would be scheduled to pitch on Friday night.