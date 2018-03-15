Closer Edwin Diaz had an immaculate inning of three strikeouts on nine pitches.

Mariners 6, Athletics 2 at HoHoKam Park

Notable

Ariel Miranda gave the Mariners a serviceable outing, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Miranda dealt with baserunners in every inning and limited damage.

The best pitching performance of the night came Edwin Diaz. The Mariners closer worked an “immaculate inning” in the seventh, needing the minimum of nine pitches total to strike out Sheldon Neuse, Jake Smolinski and Josh Phegley in order.

“You don’t see it very often,” manager Scott Servais said. “That’s why you come to the ballpark every night. He’s special. His stuff is really good. The command has been good the last few times out. He’s already in midseason form.”

Nick Vincent also looked very sharp in his one of inning of work, retiring all three hitters in order.

Minor league call-up reliever Wyatt Mills, a former Gonzaga standout, also gave Seattle a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth. The sidearming Mills was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Player of the game

With one swing of the bat, Taylor Motter turned the game into a comfortable win. With the bases loaded and the Mariners leading 2-1 in the third inning, Motter hammered a pitch from lefty Eric Jokisch over the berm in left field for a grand slam, capping a six-run inning. He also added double in the game.

Quotable

“He gave us some good at-bats. He’s been really hot the last three days. I think he’s swung the bat really well here. He’s got a nice stretch going.” — Servais on Motter

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Surprise on Friday afternoon to face the Texas Rangers. Right-hander Mike Leake will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Juan Nicasio, Dan Altavilla and Art Warren. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast only on mariners.com. ESPN 710 will have the game on delay.

Video highlights

MLB.com link

Boxscore

03.15.18 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd