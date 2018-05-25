Taylor Motter drove in four runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas 51s 8-6 on Friday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

Motter hit a three-run homer during Tacoma’s five-run uprising in the third inning. Seth Mejias-Brean followed with a two-run homer for the Rainiers (25-24).

Ian Miller tripled in the first inning for Tacoma and scored on a throwing error. Cameron Perkins hit a solo homer in the fifth. Motter hit a run-scoring single in the seventh.