Tayler Saucedo didn’t need to wait too long for catcher Cal Raleigh to call the desired pitch the game-changing situation.

Saucedo knew what Raleigh was going to choose even before the word “changeup” came through his pitch-com earpiece.

Tie game, bases loaded, top of the 10th inning and a 3-2 count, you go to your most effective pitch.

The mentality: “Here’s my best pitch.”

Saucedo had already thrown the changeup five times in a row to Ke’Bryan Hayes after getting a first-pitch strike on a slider. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat with a 3-2 count, Raleigh broke up the string of change-ups, calling for a slider that Saucedo left in the middle and Hayes fouled off.

They wouldn’t be using that pitch again.

So it was back to the changeup as a crowd of 38,219 stood in anticipation for a payoff pitch that required full commitment for execution.

Advertising

“Right now, I think my changeup is my best pitch,” he said. “When you get up 0-2, just throw it in mass and one of his going to land.”

But a 3-2 count offered little wiggle room. A walk was unacceptable.

“I didn’t really have a choice,” he said. “Obviously, I didn’t want to go out like that so I just let it rip.”

Indeed, Saucedo threw his best changeup of the at-bat. The 87-mph pitch started at the bottom the strike zone and just disappeared below it. Hayes gave a helpless swing at the pitch but wasn’t close to making contact.

Saucedo gave a small fist pump let out a primal screamed at the accomplishment as the crowd exploded in celebration. He not only survived a top of the tenth, but he’d held the Pirates scoreless and set up the Mariners for their eventual walk-off win.

For a kid that grew up in Maple Valley and played high school baseball at Tahoma High School, delivering in that sort of moment in front a packed house was surreal.

Advertising

“It was really cool,” he said. “Obviously, you come to these games as a kid and then you get to live in that moment. It was just like those emotions just kind of came out of me. I was super excited to just be in there and obviously get keep my team in the game.”

Saucedo started the top of the 10th with automatic runner Andrew McCutchen on second base. A ground ball single up the middle off the bat of Bryan Reynolds put runners on first and third with no outs.

Saucedo didn’t panic. He struck out Connor Joe for the first out, using two well-placed sliders and the disappearing changeup. Facing the left-handed hitting Jack Suwinski, Saucedo used sliders predominantly sliders before blowing an elevated 93-mph fastball past him for a swinging strike three.

During the Suwinski at-bat, Reynolds stole second, which left first base open.

Saucedo fell behind 2-0 to Roldolfo Castro and the Mariners signaled for an intentional walk.

“We had an open base so we really didn’t need to go after him,” Saucedo said. “We could see if we could get ahead and we didn’t, so we put him on. After that, it was like, ‘This is it and I’m not going to walk in a run.’”

Advertising

The Mariners claimed Saucedo off waivers this offseason, looking for left-handed help for their bullpen. He remembers going crazy in delight when he was informed that he was heading home.

Despite pitching well in spring training, Saucedo started the season with Class AAA Tacoma. He was called up on April 18 and has been outstanding. He’s appeared in 12 games this season, posting a 2-0 record and a 0.82 ERA. He’s allowed one earned run in 11 innings pitched with two walks and 14 strikeouts. The Mariners believe in throwing strikes and Saucedo can do that with any of his four pitches.

“We joke with Sauce and we love his personality and the character he’s brought to our bullpen,” Servais said. “He’s a great guy to have out there. I certainly trust him. He’s gonna throw strikes.”

“Sauce” has become a favorite in the clubhouse. He has an offbeat personality that Servais calls a “true left-hander.” He is a die-hard Seattle sports fan. He was absolutely giddy when former Seahawks Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avrill threw out the first pitch at a game. Saucedo made sure to get all three players to sign a baseball and get his picture taken with them.

Sunday’s starter Marco Gonzales watched in the clubhouse as Saucedo executed in the 10th critical inning.

“Sauce is a dog,” Gonzales said. “For him to just have that reaction after throwing that many changes in a row, my first thought was like, ‘damn, finally we got a lefty that can throw a changeup around here, so that’s awesome.’ But I’m just happy for him and I’m so happy for his success.”