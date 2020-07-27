Thousands of cardboard fan cutouts are put out for what the Mariners are calling “Seat Fleet” at T-Mobile Park on Monday ahead of Friday’s Mariners home opener.



Fans can take their own photo and send in any time during the season for $30, and according to the Mariners website: “…the Mariners will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities. What’s more? If your cutout ‘catches’ a foul ball during a game, we’ll mail you the baseball!”

According to Rebecca Hale of the Mariners, 5,000 fans have already participated in the program.