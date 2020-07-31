If only the cardboard cutouts of players’ families, fans of all ages and backgrounds, a few dogs and someone dressed as a lucha libre professional wrestler could go from fastened to the forest green seats of T-Mobile Park to their feet for a standing ovation.

Also does the simulated crowd noise being piped through the sound systems — which rises noticeably with good plays, quiets with bad and is a constant din — have a level for a standing ovation deserving of seven shutout innings from starting pitching from Taijuan Walker? Or one worthy of yet another night of multiple hits for Kyle Lewis?

Because on Friday night, there were moments worthy of such celebrations from fans, real or cardboard, as the Mariners delivered their best performance of this young season — until the bullpen got its hands on the game and turned a decisive victory into a more typical 5-3 win over the Oakland A’s.

And, no, there appear to be no groans, jeers or boos for that fake crowd noise though it would’ve been acceptable after reliever Bryan Shaw took Walker’s gem of an outing and allowed three runs in the eighth inning.

Nothing about Friday night’s home opener was typical from past years. Obviously, the lack of fans, and their cardboard cutouts, were the most noticeable on television to those who haven’t been watching often this season. And players, coaches and even umpires wearing masks still hasn’t become a normal sight … yet.

Advertising

But inside T-Mobile Park, it all felt different.

Criticize the Mariners all you want about the on-field product over the years, and they have earned it with some stink bomb seasons, but they know how to make the home opener a show and handle in-game production.

They tried to emulate all those past years by doing most of it virtually. Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie, offered a Mariners’ rendition of John Fogerty’s “Centerfield.” But there was only the programmed applause and most of the players weren’t on the field.

The annual player introductions were all met with the same level of cheering. There was no extra cheers for veteran players and hyped young phenoms like Lewis.

It was 79 degrees at first pitch, which never happens at the home opener, where 59 is usually considered a good thing and 49 is usually the ending temp. But then again, the home opener doesn’t often come on the last day of July when Seattle’s weather is at its most perfect.

The seventh-inning stretch was met with fans singing on Zoom over the JumboTron and no one in the stadium singing along.

Really only the baseball was normal.

The last time he’d pitched in the stadium he still mistakenly refers to as Safeco Field on occasions was on Sept. 30, 2016, also against the A’s. He allowed one run on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Walker returned to Seattle for the first time since being traded to the Diamondbacks on November 23, 2016 as a more mature person and a better pitcher

Advertising

He delivered a stellar outing. Using off-speed pitches that he didn’t have in his previous stint in a Mariners’ uniform and with a focus that was never consistently apparenty, he carved up Oakland over seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit — a leadoff double to Ramon Laureano in the fourth inning — with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners offense roughed up Oakland starter Sean Manaea, scoring three runs off him in the fourth inning, highlighted by Kyle Seager’s two-run double down the right-field line.

Lewis notched his sixth consecutive multi-hit game with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He has hit safely in each of the first eight games this season and has 15 total hits.