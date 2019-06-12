The Tacoma Rainiers scored two runs in the 10th inning to beat the San Antonio Missions 4-2 in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Tim Lopes started the top of the 10th inning at second base and quickly scored on a soft line drive to center by Ian Miller. Miller stole second base and later scored on an infield single by Kristopher Negron.

Right-hander Parker Markel picked up the save, his fourth of the season, closing down San Antonio in the bottom of the 10th, striking out the last two batters.

Right-hander Mike Wright started for Tacoma (32-34) and allowed two runs in 52/3 innings of work, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Negron, Tacoma’s first baseman, had two hits, including his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning.