The Reno Aces scored four runs in the first four innings against Tacoma starter Christian Bergman and went on to a 5-1 victory over the Rainiers,

RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces scored four runs in the first four innings against Tacoma starter Christian Bergman and went on to a 5-1 victory over the Rainiers in a Class AAA Pacific Coast League game Sunday.

Tacoma (13-17) has lost seven of its last eight games.

Bergman (2-3) allowed eight hits in five innings, striking out four. Daniel Vogelbach drove in Tacoma’s run in the sixth inning.

The Rainiers had five hits, half as many as the Aces.

Designated hitter Cesar Puello went 3 for 3 for Reno (13-18), which has won five games in a row entering Monday’s series finale at 11:35 a.m. PDT.