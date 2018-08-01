Visiting OKC wins 3-0 as Rainiers strike out 12 times.

Six Oklahoma City pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the visiting Dodgers won 3-0 over the Tacoma Rainiers in a Pacific Coast League game before 6,723 at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Rainiers (53-55) struck out 12 times and were 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Lefty Ross Detwiler started for Tacoma and allowed two runs in six innings of work.

The Rainiers have lost 11 of their past 13 games.

At Everett 10, Boise 3

• In front of 2,003 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium, the AquaSox (25-22) pounded out 20 hits in a romp over the visiting Hawks in a Northwest League game.

Right fielder Jansiel Rivera drove in three runs, including a two-run home run. Second baseman Bobby Honeyman was 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles.

Every player in the AquaSox lineup had at least one hit.