The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Tacoma 1-0 in a Pacific Coast League game before a crowd of 5,771 at Cheney Stadium.

The Tacoma Rainiers didn’t give the 5,771 fans at their last regular-season home game much to cheer about, losing 1-0 to the El Paso Chihuahuas in a Pacific Coast League baseball game Monday night at Cheney Stadium.

Gordon Beckham had two of Tacoma’s five hits.

El Paso starter Logan Allen (4-0) gave up three hits in five innings.

At Hops 5, AquaSox 4

L.T. Tolbert’s 10th-inning RBI single scored Keyshawn Lynch with the winning run as Hillsboro edged Everett.

Charlie McConnell of the AquaSox went 3 for 3 and hit safely in all four games he played in the series.