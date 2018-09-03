The Rainiers went 66-73 in the Pacific Coast League this year, finishing third in their four-team division.

EL PASO, Texas – The Tacoma Rainiers closed out their 2018 Pacific Coast League baseball season with a 5-4 victory over the powerful El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.

Designated hitter Cameron Rupp led the way for Tacoma in the finale, driving in four runs with a 3-for-4 performance that included a three-run home run.

After Rainiers starter Casey Lawrence worked three innings and allowed four runs, three pitchers — Rigo Beltran, winner Trevor Frank and Daniel Schlereth — combined for six innings of no-hit relief.

AquaSox win

The Everett AquaSox, who begin Northwest League playoff action with a home game against the Spokane Indians on Wednesday, ended their regular season with an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils.

Everett scored seven runs in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie.