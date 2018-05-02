Daniel Vogelbach was the DH for Tacoma (12-14) and was 0 for 3.
Visiting Albuquerque pounded out 20 hits as the Tacoma Rainiers lost ugly, 12-3, in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 2,824 fans Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.
Tacoma starting pitcher Roenis Elias allowed four runs in three innings of work and reliever Lindsey Caughel followed that with two rough innings, allowing six runs on nine hits.
Daniel Vogelbach was the DH for Tacoma (12-14) and was 0 for 3. He is hitting .174 for the Rainiers this season.
Catcher Mike Marjama had a triple against the Isotopes, but he is hitting only .189 in 10 games with Tacoma this season.
