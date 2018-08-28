Tacoma lost 6-0 in Las Vegas, one night after a 1-0 home loss to El Paso. The Rainiers have seven hits in their last 18 innings.

Offensive woes continued for the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night.

The Rainiers lost 6-0 to the host Las Vegas 51s in a Pacific Coast League game, one night after dropping a 1-0 decision to El Paso in their final regular-season home game.

Tacoma had two hits against Las Vegas, by Gordon Beckham and David Freitas. That gives the Rainiers seven hits in their last two games.

Las Vegas pitcher Drew Gagnon pitched a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.

Patrick Kivlehan of the 51s was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, including a two-run homer in the fifth.