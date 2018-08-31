Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler had a solid outing, limiting El Paso to one run on five hits over seven innings. But the bullpen let the Rainiers down.

The Tacoma Rainiers allowed six runs over the final two innings in a 7-6 loss to the host El Paso Chihuahuas in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night.

Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler commanded the El Paso lineup in what is expected to be his final outing of the year, limiting the Chihuahuas to one run on five hits over seven innings of work.

Rainiers left-hander Marc Rzepczynski and right-hander Tyler Higgins combined to allow six runs on six hits.

AquaSox win

Ryan Garcia drove in three runs and Bobby Honeyman had three hits as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadians 9-3 in a Northwest League game.