In the first of what will be daily news releases this week concerning the coaching staffs for each of their respective minor league affiliates, the Mariners announced the coaching staff for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers for the 2022 season.

Tacoma will be under the leadership of first-year manager Tim Federowicz, who recently retired from a playing career that featured 13 professional seasons, including stints at the MLB level in eight seasons.

Federowicz (fed-er-oh-vich) replaces Kristopher Negron, who managed the Rainiers for one season in 2021 and was promoted to the MLB coaching staff.

“I am thrilled to join the Seattle Mariners organization as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers,” Federowicz said in the news release.

Federowicz, 34, played part of the 2021 season with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He was also part of the U.S. team that earned the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

A native of Apex, North Carolina, Federowicz was a standout for the University of North Carolina. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2008 draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Brad Marcelino joins the Mariners organization to serve as the Rainiers hitting coach. He has been working as a private hitting instructor in the San Diego area since 2018. From 2012 to 2018, he worked as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of San Diego where he worked with slugging infielder Kris Bryant, a current free agent target of the Mariners.

Also joining the organization as a first-year coach is Zach Vincej, who spent the 2018 season with Tacoma as a middle infielder and played in one game for the Mariners.

A 37th-round pick in the 2012 draft by the Reds out of Pepperdine, Vincej played in 788 minor league games over eight seasons.

Rounding out the on-field staff is pitching coach Alon Leichman, who spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for Class AA Arkansas. This will be his sixth season in the Mariners organization. He first worked as coordinator of organizational learning in 2017 and worked as pitching coach for the Dominican Summer League Mariners (2017) and Class A West Virginia (2018).

The Rainiers will have Michael Feliciano serve as the team’s athletic trainer. It will be his fifth season as a trainer for the organization. Michael Sadler will serve as strength and conditioning coach after spending the 2021 season in a similar role with Class AA Arkansas.

“I look forward to leading and further developing our players at the Triple-A level,” Federowicz said, “and to working with Brad, Alon, Zach and the rest of our staff.”