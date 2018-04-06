The River Cats (1-1) pounded out 12 hits and three homers against the Rainiers (1-1) and scored in six different innings.

TACOMA — Three Tacoma pitchers got rocked as the Rainiers dropped an 8-2 decision to Sacramento in Pacific Coast League action Friday.

Right-hander Josh Smith was the starter for Tacoma (1-1), but gave up three earned runs in four innings. Ashton Goudeau followed and allowed three runs in three innings. Pat Light finished by allowing two earned runs in two innings.

Garrett Kennedy had a homer and a single for the Rainiers, while Zach Vincej had two singles.