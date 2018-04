Rey Navarro hit his first home run of the season for Tacoma, but the Rainiers lost 8-5 to the Albuquerque Isotopes in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Catcher Chris Herrmann went 3 for 3 with two walks for Tacoma.

Both teams had 13 hits.