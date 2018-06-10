Rainiers score three runs in top of 10th and Nashville rally falls shy.
The Tacoma Rainiers earned a hard-fought 5-4 victory in 10 innings over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday night.
Tacoma scored three runs in the 10th inning off Nashville’s Bobby Wahl to claim the victory.
Gordon Beckham smashed a double down the left-field line to score two runs and a third run came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Seth Mejias-Brean that was dropped by BJ Boyd. Nashville responded with two runs in the home half of the inning but it was not enough.
Mejias-Brean also tripled in two runs in the eighth inning. Ian Miller also had two hits for Tacoma.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas announces holdout: 'I've earned the right,' he says
- Omaha bound: Washington earns first trip to College World Series VIEW
- Earl is proud and Earl is great, but Earl is also delusional if he thinks holding out is winning strategy | Calkins
- Mariners Sunday mailbag: Answering the Robinson Cano questions, plus a look at playoff competition
- One-run wonders: Mariners eke out another as Haniger nails final out at the plate
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.