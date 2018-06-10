Rainiers score three runs in top of 10th and Nashville rally falls shy.

The Tacoma Rainiers earned a hard-fought 5-4 victory in 10 innings over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday night.

Tacoma scored three runs in the 10th inning off Nashville’s Bobby Wahl to claim the victory.

Gordon Beckham smashed a double down the left-field line to score two runs and a third run came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Seth Mejias-Brean that was dropped by BJ Boyd. Nashville responded with two runs in the home half of the inning but it was not enough.

Mejias-Brean also tripled in two runs in the eighth inning. Ian Miller also had two hits for Tacoma.